Gordon Brothers Analyzes Current Supply Chain Stressors in Two-Part Article Series

Boston, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has published a two-part series of articles examining current supply stresses and how the prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to disrupt global trade.

Author Ulos Anderson, Senior Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial, provides a two-part analysis on the current state of the supply chain, critical port congestion and sectors and industries most challenged and bolstered by the ongoing pandemic.

“Lenders to wholesalers, retailers or distributers will need to prepare for extended delays since there’s simply too much congestion at the moment that’s not likely to clear before mid-year,” said Anderson. “Retailers, distributers and wholesalers will need to continue to diversify their supply chains and embrace innovation as the new normal.”

Part one, titled Supply Chain Clog Continues as Companies Look Back and Beyond 2021, reviews current supply chain pressures, the manufacturing and shipping irregularities causing stress and the pandemic’s continued ramifications for U.S. consumers. Part two, titled Supply Chain Congestion Critical as Shipping from Asia Compounds Issues, takes a closer look at this congestion, and how blanking port of calls and empty carriers have compounded current issues.

Additionally, Anderson reviews how the demand for Chinese goods, which have soared amid pandemic lockdowns and holiday shopping, have on supply and demand across industries and asset types. The series is available on the Gordon Brothers website:

Part I: Supply Chain Clog Continues as Companies Look Back and Beyond 2021: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/part-1-supply-chain   

Part II: Supply Chain Congestion Critical as Shipping from Asia Compounds Issues: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/part-2-supply-chain

For additional articles, information, insights and perspectives on COVID-19’s economic effects, please visit the Gordon Brothers Insights at: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/insights  

 

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

CONTACT: Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
[email protected]

