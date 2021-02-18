Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Gordon Brothers and New Mill Capital Purchase Real Estate and Machinery & Equipment from Packed Bakery Food Producer

Gordon Brothers and New Mill Capital Purchase Real Estate and Machinery & Equipment from Packed Bakery Food Producer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Boston, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biddeford Holdings LLC, a partnership between Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, and New Mill Capital, has acquired the real estate and machinery and equipment of a producer and marketer of packed bakery food.

The assets include company-owned real estate and the machinery and equipment in Jacksonville, FL and Opelika, AL in addition to the company’s machinery and equipment at third-party facilities in Franklin, IN; Atlanta, GA; Biddeford, ME; and Rocky Mount, NC.

The real estate is being marketed for sale or lease, and the machinery and equipment will be sold through a combination of auction and private treaty channels.

An online-only machinery and equipment auction will run from February 23 through March 2, 2021 for the Jacksonville, FL location and will feature bread production equipment, packaging and plant support. Another online-only machinery and equipment auction will run from February 24 through March 3, 2021 for the Opelika, AL location and feature production, stainless steel processing and blending equipment as well as packaging and plant support. For a detailed asset list including pictures of the available equipment, please visit www.newmillcapital.com/asset_sales.

“This joint venture between Gordon Brothers and New Mill Capital allows the sellers to successfully consolidate into more efficient facilities,” said Bob Maroney, President, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “We are glad we could provide a creative solution to accommodate the sellers, and we look forward to marketing the production equipment and bringing two tremendous real estate opportunities to market”.

The joint venture has a long track record of successful projects, which most recently includes the acquisition of the real property and machinery and equipment associated with Procter & Gamble’s Kansas City, KS facility and recent extension of the entire facility lease agreement through 2023 as well as the ongoing  sale of silica mining and processing assets and plant equipment in Wisconsin.

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term transition capital to clients undergoing transformation. From commodities to sophisticated processing, the firm has bought, sold, operated and valued assets for decades within the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Japan and the U.S.

 

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About New Mill Capital Holdings

New Mill Capital’s forte is providing “comprehensive asset solutions for the industrial marketplace.” Primary services include turnkey acquisitions of shuttered industrial plants, value-added equipment auctions & liquidation services as well as traditional sales transactions. NMC has acquired over 15,000,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. since 2011 and conducts auctions and/or liquidations for a variety of industries including food processing, packaging, cosmetic, metalworking, heavy construction, laboratory and textiles.

CONTACT: Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.