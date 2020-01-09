Gordon Brothers Announces Divisional Management Changes

Boston, MA, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today recent changes to its Valuation Division’s senior management structure. Managing Director Alex Sutton will add the designation of Head of Research to his current role of Managing Director, Valuations, while Managing Director Wendy Eng will assume an operational leadership role for the division’s Commercial & Industrial asset teams in addition to her current role leading the division’s Consumer Products team.

“These are very exciting changes for our business,” said Chris Carmosino, President of Valuations at Gordon Brothers. “These changes demonstrate our commitment to provide our clients with the industry’s best valuations expertise, supported by value-added research and industry expertise,” he added.

With over 50 years of combined valuation and general business experience, Sutton and Eng are well positioned in their newly expanded roles. Prior to his current role, Sutton headed AccuVal-LiquiTec’s Inventory Valuation practice before it was acquired by Gordon Brothers in 2015. His team produced reports used primarily for financing and financial reporting. Sutton has directed inventory appraisals across a wide range of industries, including aerospace, metals, plastics, chemicals, and food processing. Eng joined Gordon Brothers in 2004 and has ten years of experience in merchandising, inventory control, and strategic planning and analysis. Eng has held positions for companies such as the Rockport Company, Reebok International, Filene’s, and Jordan Marsh.

Alex Sutton earned his B.A. in American history from Harvard College, where he graduated cum laude. He is a Candidate of the American Society of Appraisers and has completed an ASA-ME208 in Marine Survey. Wendy Eng earned a B.S. in marketing management from Bentley University and an MBA from Suffolk University. Both Eng and Sutton have completed the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice coursework.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

