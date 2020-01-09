Breaking News
Home / Top News / Gordon Brothers Announces Divisional Management Changes

Gordon Brothers Announces Divisional Management Changes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Boston, MA, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today recent changes to its Valuation Division’s senior management structure. Managing Director Alex Sutton will add the designation of Head of Research to his current role of Managing Director, Valuations, while Managing Director Wendy Eng will assume an operational leadership role for the division’s Commercial & Industrial asset teams in addition to her current role leading the division’s Consumer Products team.

“These are very exciting changes for our business,” said Chris Carmosino, President of Valuations at Gordon Brothers.  “These changes demonstrate our commitment to provide our clients with the industry’s best valuations expertise, supported by value-added research and industry expertise,” he added.

With over 50 years of combined valuation and general business experience, Sutton and Eng are well positioned in their newly expanded roles. Prior to his current role, Sutton headed AccuVal-LiquiTec’s Inventory Valuation practice before it was acquired by Gordon Brothers in 2015.  His team produced reports used primarily for financing and financial reporting. Sutton has directed inventory appraisals across a wide range of industries, including aerospace, metals, plastics, chemicals, and food processing.  Eng joined Gordon Brothers in 2004 and has ten years of experience in merchandising, inventory control, and strategic planning and analysis.  Eng has held positions for companies such as the Rockport Company, Reebok International, Filene’s, and Jordan Marsh.

Alex Sutton earned his B.A. in American history from Harvard College, where he graduated cum laude. He is a Candidate of the American Society of Appraisers and has completed an ASA-ME208 in Marine Survey. Wendy Eng earned a B.S. in marketing management from Bentley University and an MBA from Suffolk University. Both Eng and Sutton have completed the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice coursework.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change.  The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments.  Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use.  Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually.  Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

CONTACT: Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.