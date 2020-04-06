Gordon Brothers Expands its Commercial & Industrial Capabilities

Breaking News
Nicholas Schofield is appointed as Senior Director in Europe

Boston, MA, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announces the appointment of Nicholas Schofield as Senior Director of its Commercial & Industrial team.

As Senior Director, Nick will be responsible for structuring multi-asset deals across Europe, as well as act as an advisor to the Valuations team.  Nick brings in-depth experience and knowledge across multiple sectors, which will be invaluable in helping us grow our global industrial platform.

Duncan Ainscough, Managing Director of Commercial & Industrial, commented: “We’re delighted to bring Nick onboard; he brings over 35 years’ experience and is regarded as an expert within the industrial valuation and disposition business.  Earlier in the year we welcomed Robert Pendal and David Swift, and with Nick’s appointment, we continue to grow our European Commercial & Industrial Team which further supports the Gordon Brothers Global Industrial platform.”

Nick began his career at Eddisons chartered surveyors before joining Henry Butcher.  Nick worked at Henry Butcher for over 25 years, pioneering the principal business in the UK and bringing the US investment model to the European market in the late 1980s.  He also led Henry Butcher’s expansion into Asia, opening their first office in Singapore in 1986.  Nick was an equity partner at Henry Butcher in 2001 when he led the sale of the business to GoIndustry.

Nick commented “Gordon Brothers has extensive experience and relationships in the global marketplace and I’m excited to be part of such an impressive team of professionals.” 

Gordon Brothers delivers multi-asset and multi-jurisdictional solutions within the Commercial & Industrial space, to clients throughout the world.  The team recently completed the successful auction sale of assets of Kensey Foods Limited in the United Kingdom and the private treaty sale of the entire contents of a historic brewery in Hamburg, Germany.  In Australia, they have completed major mining and transport asset sales, most recently for Coalcliff Pty Ltd, Maca Limited, and Fusion.  In North America, they acquired the assets of Procter & Gamble, in conjunction with joint venture partner New Mill Capital.  Lastly, the team solidified its presence in Brazil with the purchase of road construction equipment from Banco Itaú BBA.  More about Gordon Brothers’ global Commercial & Industrial capabilities can be found at www.gordonbrothers.com. 

About Gordon Brothers 

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change.  The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments.  Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use.  Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually.  Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

