Gordon Brothers Names Laurence Sax as Chief Operating Officer

April 08, 2020

Boston, MA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today the appointment of Laurence Sax as Chief Operating Officer.

 
As COO, Sax will lead Gordon Brothers’ finance, accounting, treasury, financial planning, corporate development, and information technology functions.  He brings over 30 years of operating, finance, and turnaround and restructuring experience to the firm.

“I am very excited to welcome Larry to our leadership team,” said Kenneth Frieze, Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Brothers.  “Larry’s extensive restructuring and operational experience is a perfect fit for our firm.  He will further enhance our ability to rapidly serve our clients with capital-led solutions,” he added.

Sax comes to Gordon Brothers from Alvarez & Marsal.  During his 12 years with Alvarez & Marsal, his responsibilities included interim management appointments (CFO, COO, and CRO), recapitalizations, divestitures, bankruptcies, liquidations, business planning, and cash management.  Sax has also previously held positions as a turnaround and restructuring professional at NHB Advisors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and as Manager of Finance at Fidelity Investments.  Lastly, Sax founded, owned, and operated Cap Factory, a specialty retail chain with locations across the U.S.

“Gordon Brothers is a stalwart firm with dedicated experts throughout the marketplace and a truly global reach,” stated Sax.  “I am poised to work with and support the Gordon Brothers team as we lead our clients through the current climate and beyond,” he added.

Sax holds a BS in Industrial Engineering and an MS in Manufacturing Systems Engineering, both from Lehigh University. He is also a Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP).

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change.  The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments.  Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use.  Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually.  Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
[email protected]
