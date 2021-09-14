Gordon Brothers Partners with Nomura to Structure $190M Asset-Based Lending Facility to Support National Group Refinance

Breaking News
Sydney, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, in partnership with global financial services group Nomura, has structured, arranged and participated in a $190 million syndicated facility to support Australian heavy earthmoving equipment company National Group’s refinancing of its existing debt facilities.   

In addition to participating as a lender, Gordon Brothers performed multiple roles to support the syndicate lenders. The firm was independently engaged by the lenders to value over 250 assets and provide its expertise in structuring a tailor-made, asset-based facility in close collaboration with the other syndicate lenders. 

“We’re pleased to support our partner Nomura in this multifaceted transaction,” said Matt Aubrey, Managing Director at Gordon Brothers. “Our deep understanding of assets, coupled with our asset based lending experience and collaborative approach, has provided a bespoke financing package to suit National Group’s structure.”

 “Gordon Brothers was critical in supporting the syndicate lenders to provide optimal refinancing to back our business,” said Mark Ackroyd, CEO at National Group. 

 “Gordon Brothers’ asset knowledge and proven track record provided us with confidence to structure a custom-made finance package solution for National Group,” said Stephen Allan, Managing Director at Nomura. “We are pleased to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Gordon Brothers on this refinance.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

 

About Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

 

About National Group

The National Group comprises of leading companies from the mining, resources, transport and logistics industries. The National Group are a leading supplier of large and extra-large (including ultra-class) heavy earthmoving and ancillary equipment to the mining industry in Australia.

 

