Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Gordon Brothers provides £19.50 million term loan to Mothercare Global Brand Limited

Gordon Brothers provides £19.50 million term loan to Mothercare Global Brand Limited

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Additional liquidity supports the brands next chapter

London, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, announced it has provided a new £19.50 million secured term loan facility to Mothercare Global Brand Limited (“Mothercare Global Brand”). The new facility, secured against the brand, replaces Gordon Brothers’ existing exposure of £11.6 million to the Mothercare PLC group (“Mothercare”), providing Mothercare with additional liquidity of approximately £7.9 million.  

Gordon Brothers is pleased to extend its commitment and support to Mothercare during these uncertain times. Founded in 1961, Mothercare has grown into a global brand spanning 40 countries and offers a multitude of product categories to expectant mothers and children.  

“We are delighted to be partnering with Mothercare Global Brand to support the next phase of its growth plans after first entering a relationship with Mothercare in November 2019” said Frank Morton, CEO of Gordon Brothers International.  “The brand has a strong history and an internationally proven track record of providing premium quality Mothercare branded products to expectant mothers and children around the world —a recipe for success in today’s complex retail environment.”  

“Gordon Brothers’ ability to both satisfy our financing needs today, as well as assist us in growing and expanding our operations for the future, put them in a distinct category for us when we were evaluating potential partners,” said Clive Whiley, Mothercare’s Chairman . “With this capital secured, we are well positioned to effectively execute on our business plan.”   

Gordon Brothers’ brands division values, acquires, restructures and invests globally in underleveraged, distressed, or dormant intellectual property to help revive and reimagine some of the world’s most iconic brands.  

 

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

 

About Mothercare

Mothercare is a global brand for parents and young children with a 59-year history as a specialist UK retailer.  Mothercare is now focused on global franchise operations through its subsidiary, Mothercare Global Brand, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia.

Across the global business there are over 1000 stores in over 40 territories where Mothercare products are sold through Mothercare Global Brand’s franchise partners’ territories in retail stores and through a small but growing online presence

CONTACT: Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.