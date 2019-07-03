Breaking News
Home / Top News / Gordon Brothers Sells Welded Construction Fleet

Gordon Brothers Sells Welded Construction Fleet

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Late Model Pipelayers and Pipeline Support Equipment

Boston, MA, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, announced that it has successfully completed the sale of the assets of Welded Construction L.P. (“Welded Construction” or “the Company”), in partnership with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. The equipment fleet included a large selection of late model pipelayers, crawler tractors, trailers, pipe benders, service trucks and vehicles, and a wide range of pipeline support equipment.

For more than 50 years, Welded Construction delivered high-quality pipeline construction services across North America, building up a world-class fleet of pipelayers, support equipment, and general construction assets. On October 22, 2018, the Company filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and commenced a sale process for its assets.

“We are proud of the results we were able to achieve for the Company, including the sale of over $50 million of pipelayers through both private treaty and auction sales” said Robert Himmel, Senior Managing Director of Gordon Brothers. “This was a complicated bankruptcy case requiring careful consideration of both remarketing strategies and market dynamics.” 

“Gordon Brothers provided a comprehensive and unique solution to help us maximize values in our sale process,” said Frank Pometti, Managing Director of AlixPartners and Chief Restructuring Officer of Welded. “Their expertise in navigating the many challenges in a distressed situation, the strategic partnership with Ritchie Bros. and their ability to deliver a multi-channel sales strategy, was critical in helping us achieve our goals throughout the process.”

Zac Dalton, Director of Ritchie Bros. added, “We are thrilled with the results of the sale and another successful partnership with Gordon Brothers. The auction component of the sale held at the Ritchie Bros. Columbus, OH site was a tremendous success.”

About Gordon Brothers: Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

CONTACT: Marti Kopacz
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6528
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.