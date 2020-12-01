Gordon Brothers Shareholders Donate $1 Million to Global COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

Boston, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has announced the firm’s shareholders completed $1 million in donations to charities supporting communities across the globe impacted by COVID-19.

The shareholders collaborated with Gordon Brothers employees to establish the $1 million COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in March and have together carefully selected over 60 philanthropic organizations working to better the lives of people challenged medically and financially by the pandemic. Additionally, Gordon Brothers doubled the number of volunteer days so all employees could take time off to support their local communities in 2020.

“A key tenet of Gordon Brothers has always been to give back to our communities and support organizations that take action and inspire positive change,” said Michael Frieze, Chairman of Gordon Brothers. “When the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier in the year, we knew we needed to act immediately to support those in need.”

Example charities include: Rosie’s Place, a Boston-based safe space for women in need that provides meals, shelter and support, including COVID-19 emergency services; Second Harvest Food Bank of Nashville providing food supplies for Tennesseans in need; Helping Hands Rescue Mission in Huntington, N.Y. offering groceries and supplies to individuals and families in their community; Leading Youth Forward, an organization based in Perth, Australia that empowers at-risk teens; CasaOZ Onlus, a Turin, Italy-based aid organization offering ill and disabled children an enriched quality of life through periods of medical treatment; Ashinaga Ikueikai, a Japanese organization providing resources for orphaned students across Japan; La Cocina Economica La Coruna that offers on-premise dining services and home meal deliveries 365 days a year to families and individuals in Coruna, Spain; and Age UK, a frontline support assisting older individuals, particularly those without family and friends to help throughout the U.K.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to make a real difference in the lives of so many who struggle with impacts of the pandemic,” said Ken Frieze, CEO of Gordon Brothers. “I want to thank our employees for carefully selecting so many worthy global causes.”

For a full list of recipient organizations please visit https://www.gordonbrothers.com/relief-fund. For more insights and perspectives about Gordon Brothers’ continued response to the coronavirus pandemic, please visit the Global Resource Hub at https://www.gordonbrothers.com/covid-19.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating companies, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital. With services in valuations, dispositions, operations and investments, Gordon Brothers provides customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis for clients at all points in the business lifecycle. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers works across industries and around the world to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions, appraisals and investments annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

CONTACT: Nicole Trice Gordon Brothers 617-422-6569 [email protected]