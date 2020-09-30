Gordon Foster To Join Serco Inc. as Chief Financial Officer

Breaking News
Herndon, Virginia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services and subsidiary of Serco Group plc, announced today that Gordon Foster will be joining Serco Inc. as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on October 26, 2020. He will be responsible for leading the corporate financial and accounting operations.  Foster will succeed Gary Shankman who announced this past month his plans to retire by the end of 2020.  Foster will report to Serco Inc.’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dave Dacquino.

Foster brings to Serco two decades of government contracting experience.  For the past two years, he was the CFO for Constellis, a  multi-billion dollar Global enterprise focused on risk management, security, humanitarian, training and operational support services to government and commercial customers worldwide where he recently helped lead them through a successful debt restructuring.  Prior to that, Foster was the EVP & CFO at ASRC Federal, a multi-billion dollar enterprise focused on a range of services to the federal civilian, intelligence and defense agencies where he played a large role in the company’s organic and acquisitive growth.

Foster began his government contracting career with Northrop Grumman (formerly Litton PRC) where he ultimately served as the CFO of the Civil Systems Division, Cyber Solutions Division, and Intelligence Systems Division.  He also held various other leadership positions across Health IT, DoD, Commercial, State and Local portfolios. 

“We are pleased to have Gordon Foster join the Serco team.  He is an accomplished leader with vast experience in the government contracting industry.  He will be a great leader as we continue to expand our operations in North America,” said Dave Dacquino.  “Gordon has a proven track record of leading financial organizations and delivering outstanding results.  We look forward to his contributions towards the company’s future growth.”

Gary Shankman announced his plans to retire as CFO to devote more time supporting his elderly parents.  “Gary has been an invaluable member of Serco’s Executive Management Team and made countless contributions to the Company.  He has been one of the most devoted and hardworking individuals here at Serco.  On behalf of the entire Serco family, we wish Gary a happy and fulfilling retirement,” commented Dave Dacquino.

