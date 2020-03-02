Breaking News
GoStork Launches Online Platform to Simplify Search for Surrogacy Agencies and Egg Donors

Launch of GoStork, online platform that helps intended parents compare and connect with egg donors, surrogacy agencies, in vitro fertilization, clinics, and adoptable children in one marketplace.

NEW YORK, NY , March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoStork, a New York City-based technology company, has announced the launch of an online platform that helps intended parents find, compare, and connect with egg donors, surrogacy agencies, in vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics, and adoptable children. Designed to streamline the process of choosing providers, the site is the only one of its kind to offer a comprehensive dataset and complete transparency in a single location. 

The concept for GoStork was born when founder and CEO Eran Amir decided to expand his own family. He discovered that finding online information was a time-consuming, complex, and often frustrating task. “I had to toggle from site to site while trying to explore the process,” Amir explains. “I visited sites dedicated to all the fertility providers, and the information I found was overwhelming and scattered. In many cases, the websites didn’t even offer full disclosure, so vital data—such as the costs involved—was frequently missing. Even after I gathered all the information, it was difficult to make apple-to-apple comparisons between the agencies and clinics. I knew there had to be a better way, and it just made sense that, given my technology background, I could help provide it.” 

Using proprietary software, Amir has synchronized the GoStork database with those of various egg donor agencies, surrogacy agencies, IVF clinics, sperm donor agencies, and adoption agencies. These organizations are carefully screened and selected by GoStork before being added to the online marketplace to ensure that intended parents are matched with the best providers in the country. The result is that all relevant information—including costs related to the providers—has been consolidated in one place. Because every detail of the process is available from a single source, intended parents can save time, eliminate confusion, and access precisely what they’re looking for. Initially, the GoStork platform will focus on the egg donor module. Upon answering a standard set of questions about their donor preferences, intended parents are presented with profiles of donors who match their criteria. After they select their favorites, a revolutionary comparison tool allows them to do a side-by-side, point-by-point comparison of specific details. In an easy-to-follow grid format, they can easily review data such as age, height, weight, eye color, hair color, race, ethnicity, health, genetics, fertility, donation history, religion, occupation, educational level, geographic location, and all fees involved. The information is then saved, and password protected, so users can revisit and easily add or revise information at any time. 

The plan is for GoStork to roll out its services in shifts. Over the next several months, surrogacy agencies, IVF clinics, sperm donors, and adoption agencies will be added to the platform’s offerings. “My intent is to put the parents’ needs first,” says Amir, “so there is no cost for them to use GoStork. Its purpose is to create transparency and help them navigate the process with ease and peace of mind, allowing them to make smart decisions and move forward with confidence.”

About Eran Amir:
With more than 20 years of experience in technology and management, Eran Amir has worked as a software development executive and product management executive for companies in Israel and the Greater New York Area. He also served as a major in the Israeli Defense Forces for five years, which refined and enhanced his leadership, strategizing, and communication skills.

The development of GoStork combines his talents in technology and management with a personal mission. After undergoing a lengthy and costly process to build his own family via surrogacy, Amir vowed to help other intended parents avoid the complexity and confusion. His passion led to the creation of GoStork, which proudly names Amir’s one-year-old daughter as its co-founder.

Contact 310-497-0196

News Via KISS PR Story 

