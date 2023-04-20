ProCom Consulting’s unrivaled Communications Industry digital operations expertise, coupled with the Gotransverse subscription billing model, will enable a streamlined and innovative customer experience, especially for broadband

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, has entered into a Master Teaming Agreement with ProCom Consulting, a consulting and digital transformation firm headquartered in the Atlanta metro area. Under the terms of the agreement, ProCom Consulting will offer Gotransverse cloud billing solutions to customers in the Communications Industry. In addition, ProCom Consulting will provide its system integration expertise to support Gotransverse customers globally.

For over 20 years, ProCom Consulting has helped communications clients measurably improve operating outcomes and the customer experience. With deep expertise in the processes and systems that enable marketing, customer service, billing, and operations support (BSS/OSS), the company’s services range from strategic advisory, IT roadmaps and program management to software selection and implementation, migrations, and system management. The company has entered into a non-exclusive partnership with Gotransverse to enable scalable, integrated billing services for managed order-to-cash solutions. Gotransverse will also use ProCom Consulting’s systems integration and data management expertise to implement cloud billing for Gotransverse customers.

“Today’s communications service providers (CSPs) are on a mission to dramatically improve the customer experience and their own operating efficiencies, especially in the Broadband space. Fully automating all aspects of billing is a key element of this,” said Paul Treasure, an EVP in the ProCom Consulting Communications Industry Group. “We are helping these companies manage new data ecosystems, including innovative business and billing models. By teaming up with Gotransverse, we can offer our clients a superior cloud billing solution and help Gotransverse customers get more out of their order-to-cash business functions.”

5G broadband and fiber optic systems open new revenue opportunities and reach for CSPs. Edge computing and broadband slicing enable them to offer new data services to support Internet of Things (IoT), residential video streaming, and other applications. Gotransverse has been working with CSPs and others to develop new billing models for emerging 5G applications. In September 2022, Gotransverse participated in a TM Forum Catalyst project to demonstrate the monetization of 5G services using a B2B marketplace. The project received a Best Ecosystem Design Catalyst Award.

“We are thrilled to partner with ProCom Consulting and provide our customers with a trusted partner who can deliver a comprehensive suite of services to ensure success,” said Brian Reid, CRO of Gotransverse. “ProCom Consulting’s expertise in modernizing key processes for communications organizations, combined with our powerful subscription billing and dynamic monetization platform, will help our customers optimize their order-to-cash processes, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate growth.”

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com

About the ProCom Consulting Communications Industry Group

ProCom Consulting’s Communications Industry Group has worked with every major U.S. CSP and numerous smaller and international service providers over the last 20 years. Composed of senior executives from industry and global consulting firms, the group helps existing providers transform their billing and operations support systems (BSS/OSS) and helps broadband startups implement born-digital processes for higher take rates and strong customer retention.

For more information, visit http://procomconsulting.com/communications-industry/

Press Contact:

David Lindsay

ProCom Consulting

404.683.8548

dlindsay@procomconsulting.com