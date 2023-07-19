Gotransverse’ solution will handle Consensus’ complex revenue management processes & help cut operating costs

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gotransverse, Inc., a leading global provider of agile monetization platforms, announced today that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement, and secure exchange of digital information, has chosen the Gotransverse agile monetization platform to optimize operational efficiency and streamline billing processes for customers across multiple industries, including healthcare, finance, insurance, legal, real estate, manufacturing, and government.

Recognizing the need for a modern, scalable billing platform to support their mission-critical services, Consensus Cloud Solutions selected Gotransverse as their new billing services provider. Consensus expects to optimize their billing operations by leveraging Gotransverse’s leading, software-as-a-service (SaaS) intelligent billing platform.

Gotransverse’s agile monetization platform will serve as a central hub for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ billing activities, enabling the company to streamline complex revenue management processes that currently run throughout the organization. With its advanced features and flexible architecture, the Gotransverse solution was an obvious choice to meet Consensus’ billing and payment business needs.

Client objectives include:

Revenue Growth: The platform’s robust capabilities for subscription management, usage-based billing, and dynamic pricing will enable clients to unlock new revenue opportunities and drive business growth.

Reduce Operational Costs: Gotransverse’s SaaS-based solution will enable customers to eliminate the complexities associated with the management and maintenance of legacy billing systems, which will reduce manual effort, minimize errors, and streamline billing processes.

Enable Rapid Scalability: The flexibility of the Gotransverse solution will enable customers to quickly adapt to changing market dynamics.

“We are excited to upgrade and consolidate our billing systems with Gotransverse,” said Jeff Sullivan, CTO of Consensus Cloud Solutions. “Their SaaS-based agile monetization platform aligns extremely well with our requirement to provide the best possible service to our customers. We look forward to working with the Gotransverse team as we continue on our trajectory of growth in the markets we serve.”

“Consensus is the leading provider of cloud-based digital transformation solutions that reduce administrative burden and enable access to actionable data for many regulated and document-driven industries. We are proud to support their effort to replace outdated paper fax systems with modern digital technology that enables rapid, secure data exchange, leading to improved regulatory and healthcare outcomes,” said James Messer, CEO of Gotransverse. “Our agile monetization platform empowers companies to optimize revenue streams and respond swiftly to market demands. We look forward to supporting Consensus as their billing solution provider of choice.”

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to offer their customers’ subscription-based billing options and manage the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

