AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced today that the company received a “Strong Performer” ranking in The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023. Gotransverse’s ranking underscores its billing management capabilities for enterprises looking to drive top-line revenue growth and turn back-end operations into a competitive advantage.

Forrester Research, Inc. evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of ten top recurring customer and billing management vendors based on 26 criteria. Gotransverse’s billing solution scored the highest possible in the criteria for its focus areas, which are the complex categories relating to Product Configuration, Pricing Configuration, Usage Data Transformation, Usage Rating and Price Calculation, Customers and Accounts, Configurability and Extensibility, Analytics, and Security and Reliability. Gotransverse also received the highest marks highest marks possible in the strategy category for the criteria of Delivery Model and Innovation Roadmap.

According to the report, Gotransverse’s “product, pricing, and billing configuration features are top-notch.” And its, “Customer-centric capabilities empower nontechnical users to configure complex pricing models with ease and without a developer’s help, like an Excel upload for formulaic pricing logic.” Forrester also notes that Gotransverse, “is a good fit for B2B firms with usage-based billing and rating requirements, especially – but not exclusively – for those using Workday, which is a key strategic partner for the company.”

“Successful enterprise monetization isn’t only about subscriptions and recurring pricing, it’s about transforming complex billing processing and pricing models of all sorts into streamlined and automated processes that empower a business to focus on what truly matters – growth and innovation,” said James Messer, co-founder, and CEO of Gotransverse. “Our mission is to help our customers maximize revenue using an agile monetization model, incorporating recurrent pricing and usage pricing across products and services, and to do that at scale. We believe ranking as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave report demonstrates the strength of our platform to support business models of all sorts.”

For a copy of the 2023 Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions report, please visit https://marketing.gotransverse.com/ForresterWave_TopRankedInBillingManagement.

