Breaking News
Home / Top News / Gotranverse Targets Australian Quote-to-Cash Market with Opening of New Sydney Data Center

Gotranverse Targets Australian Quote-to-Cash Market with Opening of New Sydney Data Center

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Leader in Intelligent Billing Launches Regional Data Center For Regulatory Compliance and to Support Growing Customer Australian Customer Base

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced the opening of a new, multi-tenant data center in Sydney, Australia. The data center was built to accommodate Gotransverse’s growing list of intelligent billing customers in Australia, starting with Belong, an Australian telecommunications provider offering mobile and fixed broadband services.

The new Gotransverse data center will serve regional customers with secure data services that conform to area regulations, including data sovereignty. The Sydney data center will be operated by Amazon Web Services with room to accommodate Gotransverse’s growing number of customers in the region. Belong is the first Gotransverse customer to take advantage of the Sydney facility. Belong is using Gotransverse to support its sophisticated billing needs for its broadband services, including automating provisioning, tracking orders, streamlining financial processes, and providing data for analytics and revenue recognition.

“Our recent contract with Belong demonstrates that there is a strong and growing need for quote-to-cash and subscription-based transactions in Australia, and by setting up our own data center in Sydney we can simplify customer deployment and support, and ensure that Gotransverse services comply with Australian data security and other regulations,” said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Adding this data center to our portfolio demonstrates Gotransverse’s commitment to the Australian market.”

Gotransverse is a cloud-based agile billing and monetization platform designed to enable limitless monetization models, including subscription and consumption-based models. Structured as a software-as-a-service offering, Gotransverse can shorten time-to-market and by automating flexible revenue and billing models, supporting a limitless number of transactions for any region or currency. Belong is only the first Australian customer to adopt Gotransverse to handle sophisticated transactions and subscription billing.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies in any industry to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at massive scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit www.gotransverse.com.

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf
Gotransverse
415.842.7398
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.