GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cambray Mutual Holding Company (the “MHC”), Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) and Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank” and, together with the MHC and the Company, “Gouverneur”) today announced that, effective as of April 14, 2023, Faye C. Waterman has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer, and from the Board of Directors, of the Company, the MHC and the Bank. The Board of Directors accepted Mr. Waterman’s resignation and thanks him for his years of service and leadership.

Gouverneur also announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Charles C. Van Vleet, Jr., a current director and the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Gouverneur, to temporarily assume the duties of President and Chief Executive Officer while Gouverneur undertakes a search for a permanent replacement for Mr. Waterman.

About Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOVB) is the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, which is a New York chartered savings and loan association founded in 1892 that offers deposit and loan services for businesses, families and individuals. At December 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of $205.20 million, total deposits of $170.56 million and total stockholders’ equity of $26.13 million.

