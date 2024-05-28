California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a series of painful budget cuts to close the state’s growing deficit. Newsom said Friday the state’s deficit is $27.6 billion.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- US plans to impose major new tariffs on EVs, other Chinese green energy imports, AP sources say - May 28, 2024
- James Simons, mathematician, philanthropist and hedge fund founder, has died - May 28, 2024
- Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes painful cuts to close California’s growing budget deficit - May 28, 2024