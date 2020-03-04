Breaking News
Home / Top News / Gov. Whitmer, CATA kick off BE COUNTED 2020 census-awareness campaign for statewide transit agencies

Gov. Whitmer, CATA kick off BE COUNTED 2020 census-awareness campaign for statewide transit agencies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

On March 4, the Capital Area Transportation Authority and Gov. Whitmer released a public transit awareness campaign about the upcoming 2020 Census. The campaign features wrapped buses and transit materials for transit agencies across the state to use ahead of the Census Count.

On March 4, the Capital Area Transportation Authority and Gov. Whitmer released a public transit awareness campaign about the upcoming 2020 Census. The campaign features wrapped buses and transit materials for transit agencies across the state to use ahead of the Census Count.

On March 4, the Capital Area Transportation Authority and Gov. Whitmer released a public transit awareness campaign about the upcoming 2020 Census. The buses were unveiled at an event at the Michigan State Capitol Building in Lansing, Mich.

On March 4, the Capital Area Transportation Authority and Gov. Whitmer released a public transit awareness campaign about the upcoming 2020 Census. The buses were unveiled at an event at the Michigan State Capitol Building in Lansing, Mich.

LANSING, Mich., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Public transit agencies across Michigan can support the state’s 2020 census count, thanks to BE COUNTED public awareness materials unveiled today by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Capital Area Transportation Authority, which serves Greater Lansing.

At a news conference at the state Capitol Gov. Whitmer, CATA, City of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, state legislators and other leaders rolled out two 40-foot CATA buses wrapped with the BE COUNTED message. Also announced was a census-count promotion kit that CATA will make available March 9 to other transit agencies across the state at Michigan.gov/census2020. The kit complements other census collateral already available. Transit agencies will be able to resize or customize digital files, which include a census bus wrap, bus-shelter decal, banner, brochure, posters and buttons.

“The 2020 census count determines how much federal funding our state receives for critical services, like education, infrastructure and health care,” Whitmer said. “That’s why it’s so important to work with partners like CATA to build a thorough public service announcement effort to reach communities across the state. Whether you’re riding the bus or just driving by one, these moving billboards will help to ensure that every single Michigander is counted and represented.” 

CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser said, “Public transportation can allow for the delivery of critically important information to hard-to-reach populations. As an industry, we are passionate about and highly competent at addressing diversity and inclusion measures. We are pleased to be able to step up and take the lead in calling all of Michigan to action in supporting the governor’s census-outreach goals.”

According to Michigan 2020 Census Director Kerry Ebersole Singh, low-income individuals, communities of color, rural areas, children and immigrants are especially undercounted in census data. Without an accurate count, Michigan could lose a seat in Congress and an estimated $3,000 per person in federal funding each year for the next 10 years.

“Completing the 2020 Census has never been more critical for our communities and more convenient to complete,” Ebersole Singh said. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for our state to BE COUNTED, and I look forward to working in partnership with Gov. Whitmer, our state complete count committee and community partners like CATA to deliver a complete count of our community.”

The event livestream is available at www.facebook.com/rideCATA. Media kit, including photos, time-lapse video of the bus-wrap installation, a broadcast quality livestream, and b-roll can be found at bit.ly/censuskit.

###

Attachments

  • _RAS5160
  • _RAS5207 
CONTACT: Lolo Robison
Capital Area Transportation Authority
517-896-1873
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.