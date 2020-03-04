Gov. Whitmer, CATA kick off BE COUNTED 2020 census-awareness campaign for statewide transit agencies

On March 4, the Capital Area Transportation Authority and Gov. Whitmer released a public transit awareness campaign about the upcoming 2020 Census. The campaign features wrapped buses and transit materials for transit agencies across the state to use ahead of the Census Count.

LANSING, Mich., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Public transit agencies across Michigan can support the state’s 2020 census count, thanks to BE COUNTED public awareness materials unveiled today by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Capital Area Transportation Authority, which serves Greater Lansing.

At a news conference at the state Capitol Gov. Whitmer, CATA, City of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, state legislators and other leaders rolled out two 40-foot CATA buses wrapped with the BE COUNTED message. Also announced was a census-count promotion kit that CATA will make available March 9 to other transit agencies across the state at Michigan.gov/census2020. The kit complements other census collateral already available. Transit agencies will be able to resize or customize digital files, which include a census bus wrap, bus-shelter decal, banner, brochure, posters and buttons.

“The 2020 census count determines how much federal funding our state receives for critical services, like education, infrastructure and health care,” Whitmer said. “That’s why it’s so important to work with partners like CATA to build a thorough public service announcement effort to reach communities across the state. Whether you’re riding the bus or just driving by one, these moving billboards will help to ensure that every single Michigander is counted and represented.”

CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser said, “Public transportation can allow for the delivery of critically important information to hard-to-reach populations. As an industry, we are passionate about and highly competent at addressing diversity and inclusion measures. We are pleased to be able to step up and take the lead in calling all of Michigan to action in supporting the governor’s census-outreach goals.”

According to Michigan 2020 Census Director Kerry Ebersole Singh, low-income individuals, communities of color, rural areas, children and immigrants are especially undercounted in census data. Without an accurate count, Michigan could lose a seat in Congress and an estimated $3,000 per person in federal funding each year for the next 10 years.

“Completing the 2020 Census has never been more critical for our communities and more convenient to complete,” Ebersole Singh said. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for our state to BE COUNTED, and I look forward to working in partnership with Gov. Whitmer, our state complete count committee and community partners like CATA to deliver a complete count of our community.”

The event livestream is available at www.facebook.com/rideCATA. Media kit, including photos, time-lapse video of the bus-wrap installation, a broadcast quality livestream, and b-roll can be found at bit.ly/censuskit.

