The end of cumbersome, asynchronous workflows is here with a solution where board professionals can securely do it all in one place

Pittsburgh, Pa, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Govenda’s Board Success Platform™ today announces the platform’s integration with Microsoft 365. Board professionals and corporate secretaries can now view and edit Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files in real-time directly in-browser within the Govenda environment for more seamless, fully secured workflows.

“Other platforms require the download of documents to edit them or require plug-ins that are inherently unsafe and can’t pass muster in a security review,” says Marion Lewis, CEO and CoFounder, Govenda. “At Govenda, we believe that delivering board success means going beyond supporting document types. It also means making the creation, editing, and distribution process seamless and totally secure”.

Plug-ins & makeshift collaborative spaces are a thing of the past.

Better boardroom experiences start with collaborating and protecting your data in one place.

Microsoft-enabled capabilities means board professionals can:

Accommodate last minute changes to meeting materials with ease with real-time file updates

Collaborate, protect, & publish sensitive materials from one secure location loved by corporate security officers

Circumvent data protection & compliance liabilities stemming from makeshift “collaborative,” file-sharing data centers

Maintain one true system of record and do it all in one secure environment

Collaborate confidently and drive positive boardroom experiences

“Highly effective boards, corporate secretaries and support staff are leaving behind outdated, cumbersome processes that compound inefficiencies and result in poor boardroom experiences. They are demanding solutions that seamlessly fit into their existing workflows, not the other way around,” according to Marion Lewis. “The integration of Microsoft 365 with Govenda’s Board Success Platform™ is meant to do just that–drive positive boardroom experiences that go beyond the boardroom.”

Leverage the power of the Microsoft-enabled Board Success Platform™.

About Govenda

Govenda is the first and only board success platform that allows everyone involved in the board process to access everything they need, whenever they need it. This groundbreaking platform is simple, secure, and built with the board member experience in mind. It allows companies to focus on good governance instead of fighting with bad software. Named to the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Companies List, Govenda is female-founded and female-led. It serves C-suite and corporate governance executives and board members who lead companies in healthcare/pharma, financial services, manufacturing, higher education, and other industries.

CONTACT: Lara Huber Govenda 412-436-5180 lhuber@govenda.com