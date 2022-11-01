Govenda Committee Suite provides a secure space for stakeholder meetings, collaboration, and decision making.

PITTSBURGH, PA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Govenda, creator of the Board Success Platform™, has added another powerful governance tool to its portfolio: Govenda Committee Suite™. The suite is designed to provide a secure space for stakeholder conversations and meetings to take place, and secure workrooms for better collaboration, for faster and more well-informed decisions.

The pace of change in the boardroom has accelerated exponentially in recent years, placing extreme demands on boards of directors and leading to increased requirements for committees and task forces. Committee Suite facilitates effective onboarding, tenure tracking, and term limits, along with temporary collaboration spaces and unlimited users, ensuring the right people are always included.

“The rise of stakeholder governance continues to be a topic of discussion while maintaining shareholder value,” said Marion Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Govenda. “While additional standing and ad hoc committees have always been a part of good governance, they are more and more becoming a requirement for a truly informed and effective board of directors.” Lewis continued, “The launch of Committee Suite is a tremendous stride forward in enabling this critically important part of board work. We worked with our customers and influential board leaders to develop a suite that includes every tool committees need to be successful.”

Committee Suite was designed with security as a top priority, reducing risk by providing committee workrooms: temporary, secure workspaces that allow for the free exchange of ideas. When the workroom’s purpose is complete, the workroom and all draft contents are permanently deleted.

Committee Suite™ is available as part of Govenda’s Board Success Platform™, or it can be purchased as a standalone product. Visit www.govenda.com/committee-suite to learn more.

###

About Govenda

Govenda is the first and only Board Success Platform™, allowing everyone involved in the board process access to everything they need, whenever they need it. This groundbreaking platform is simple, secure, and built with the board member experience in mind. It allows companies to focus on good governance instead of fighting with bad software. Named to the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Companies List, Govenda is female-founded and female-led. It serves C-Suite and corporate governance executives and board members who lead companies in healthcare/pharma, financial services, manufacturing, higher education, and other industries, worldwide.

CONTACT: Gavin Guest Govenda gguest@govenda.com