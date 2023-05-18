New AI technology improves corporate governance with faster access to relevant information

PITTSBURGH, PA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Govenda, an innovative company in governance management software, is announcing the launch of their new artificial intelligence, GabiiTM. GabiiTM, an acronym for Govenda Artificial Board Intelligence Innovation, accelerates decision making and proactively reduces compliance risks for corporate boards.

With the increasing complexity of corporate governance and the need to quickly adapt to economic and social disruption, board administrators need dynamic software that will accelerate the pace of their decision-making.

This new AI addresses these issues by accelerating decision-making and compliance management for corporate boards. Gabii uses natural language processing to understand requests and assist corporate secretaries with the day-to-day administrative work.

Gabii offers several key benefits, including:

Administrative tasks: Create meetings, manage committee members, track RSVPs, and other tasks, reducing the need to perform tedious, repetitive tasks.

Improved decision-making: With faster access to relevant information, board professionals and directors can make more informed decisions.

Voice accessibility: Speak directly to Gabii to ask questions and complete tasks.

Gabii is a combination of AI-based technologies, including Govenda’s proprietary technology, using the customer’s data without compromising security. As Gabii evolves, it will advance into analyzing an organization’s policies and procedures, along with providing tailored proposals for meeting schedules and committee memberships.

“Gabii represents a significant step forward in board management technology”, states Marion Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Govenda. “We’re excited to offer our customers a solution that provides a perfect balance between the innovative use of AI and the needs for security in corporate governance.”

Following their vision to transform governance management through innovation, Govenda continues to introduce cutting-edge technology within their corporate governance software. Earlier this year, they became the first board management platform to release a Microsoft 365 integration. Board professionals and corporate secretaries can now view and edit Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files in real-time, directly in-browser within Govenda for more seamless and secure workflows.

About Govenda

Govenda is a governance management platform with enterprise-grade security whose mission is to equip corporate boards with the most advanced and intuitive technology for governance management to improve decision-making and reduce compliance risks. Featured in the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Companies List, Govenda is a female-founded and female-led organization with a commitment to our customers’ success.

