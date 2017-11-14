Breaking News
Home / Top News / Government Debt Management – Treasury Bills (RIKV 18 0515) admitted to trading November 15, 2017

Government Debt Management – Treasury Bills (RIKV 18 0515) admitted to trading November 15, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

 

Issuer: SEÐLABANKI ÍSLANDS
Org. no: 560269-4129
Address: KALKOFNSVEGI 1
150 REYKJAVÍK
Date of Application for Admission to Trading 13.11.2017
Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 13.11.2017
Date of admission to trading 15.11.2017
Order book ID 146016
Instrument subtype T-Bills
Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income
List population name OMX ICE Treasury Bills
Bonds/bills: Bills
Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 18 0515
ISIN code IS0000029395
CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R
FISN númer SEDLABANKI/ZERO CPN TB 20180515
Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond
 – Amortization type, if other  
Currency ISK
 – Currency, if other  
Denomination in CSD Kr. 1
Size limit N/A
Total issued amount Kr. 2.390.000.000
Amount issued at this time Kr. 2.390.000.000
Issue date 15.11.2017
First ordinary installment date 15.5.2018
Total number of installments N/A
Installment frequency N/A
Maturity date 15.5.2018
Interest rate N/A
Floating interest rate, if applicable  
 – Floating interest rate, if other  
Premium  
Simple/compound interest Simple Interest
 – simple/compound, if other  
Day count convention ACT/360
 – Day count convention, if other  
Interest from date N/A
First ordinary coupon date N/A
Coupon frequency N/A
Total number of coupon payments N/A
Indexed No
Name of index N/A
Daily index or monthly index  
 – Daily index or monthly index, if other  
Base index value N/A
Index base date N/A
Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price
Call option No
Put option No
Convertible No
Additional information  
Credit rating (rating agency, date) Sep. 2016 Moody´s: A1 for long term domestic loans and P-2 for short term domestic
Mar. 2017  S&P;    A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans
Jul 2017 Fitch; A- for long term domestic loans and F-1 for short term domestic
If irregular cash flow, then how  
If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? No
Coordinator – admission to trading Seðlabanki Íslands
Market making No
Registered at ISD Yes
Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð hf.
Country Iceland
 – Country, if other  

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.