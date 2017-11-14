Government Debt Management – Treasury Bills (RIKV 18 0515) admitted to trading November 15, 2017

|Issuer:
|SEÐLABANKI ÍSLANDS
|Org. no:
|560269-4129
|Address:
|
KALKOFNSVEGI 1
150 REYKJAVÍK
|Date of Application for Admission to Trading
|13.11.2017
|Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading
|13.11.2017
|Date of admission to trading
|15.11.2017
|Order book ID
|146016
|Instrument subtype
|T-Bills
|Market
|OMX ICE DP Fixed Income
|List population name
|OMX ICE Treasury Bills
|Bonds/bills:
|Bills
|Symbol (Ticker)
|RIKV 18 0515
|ISIN code
|IS0000029395
|CFI code
|D-Y-Z-U-X-R
|FISN númer
|SEDLABANKI/ZERO CPN TB 20180515
|Amortization type
|Zero Coupon Bond
|– Amortization type, if other
|Currency
|ISK
|– Currency, if other
|Denomination in CSD
|Kr. 1
|Size limit
|N/A
|Total issued amount
|Kr. 2.390.000.000
|Amount issued at this time
|Kr. 2.390.000.000
|Issue date
|15.11.2017
|First ordinary installment date
|15.5.2018
|Total number of installments
|N/A
|Installment frequency
|N/A
|Maturity date
|15.5.2018
|Interest rate
|N/A
|Floating interest rate, if applicable
|– Floating interest rate, if other
|Premium
|Simple/compound interest
|Simple Interest
|– simple/compound, if other
|Day count convention
|ACT/360
|– Day count convention, if other
|Interest from date
|N/A
|First ordinary coupon date
|N/A
|Coupon frequency
|N/A
|Total number of coupon payments
|N/A
|Indexed
|No
|Name of index
|N/A
|Daily index or monthly index
|– Daily index or monthly index, if other
|Base index value
|N/A
|Index base date
|N/A
|Dirty price / clean price
|Dirty Price
|Call option
|No
|Put option
|No
|Convertible
|No
|Additional information
|Credit rating (rating agency, date)
|
Sep. 2016 Moody´s: A1 for long term domestic loans and P-2 for short term domestic
Mar. 2017 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans
Jul 2017 Fitch; A- for long term domestic loans and F-1 for short term domestic
|If irregular cash flow, then how
|If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day?
|No
|Coordinator – admission to trading
|Seðlabanki Íslands
|Market making
|No
|Registered at ISD
|Yes
|Securities depository
|Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð hf.
|Country
|Iceland
|– Country, if other
