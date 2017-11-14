Government Debt Management – Treasury Bills (RIKV 18 0515) admitted to trading November 15, 2017

Issuer: SEÐLABANKI ÍSLANDS

Org. no: 560269-4129

Address: KALKOFNSVEGI 1

150 REYKJAVÍK

Date of Application for Admission to Trading 13.11.2017

Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 13.11.2017

Date of admission to trading 15.11.2017

Order book ID 146016

Instrument subtype T-Bills

Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income

List population name OMX ICE Treasury Bills

Bonds/bills: Bills

Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 18 0515

ISIN code IS0000029395

CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R

FISN númer SEDLABANKI/ZERO CPN TB 20180515

Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond

– Amortization type, if other

Currency ISK

– Currency, if other

Denomination in CSD Kr. 1

Size limit N/A

Total issued amount Kr. 2.390.000.000

Amount issued at this time Kr. 2.390.000.000

Issue date 15.11.2017

First ordinary installment date 15.5.2018

Total number of installments N/A

Installment frequency N/A

Maturity date 15.5.2018

Interest rate N/A

Floating interest rate, if applicable

– Floating interest rate, if other

Premium

Simple/compound interest Simple Interest

– simple/compound, if other

Day count convention ACT/360

– Day count convention, if other

Interest from date N/A

First ordinary coupon date N/A

Coupon frequency N/A

Total number of coupon payments N/A

Indexed No

Name of index N/A

Daily index or monthly index

– Daily index or monthly index, if other

Base index value N/A

Index base date N/A

Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price

Call option No

Put option No

Convertible No

Additional information

Credit rating (rating agency, date) Sep. 2016 Moody´s: A1 for long term domestic loans and P-2 for short term domestic

Mar. 2017 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans

Jul 2017 Fitch; A- for long term domestic loans and F-1 for short term domestic

If irregular cash flow, then how

If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? No

Coordinator – admission to trading Seðlabanki Íslands

Market making No

Registered at ISD Yes

Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð hf.

Country Iceland