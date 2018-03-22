Government funding bill hits snag in Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Legislation to fund the government beyond Friday, which was on a fast track toward passage by the U.S. Congress, hit a bump on Thursday as Republican Senator Rand Paul employed procedural delays while he hunkered down to read the 2,232-page tome.
