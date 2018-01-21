Government still shut down on Monday as Senate fails to clinch deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. government shutdown will enter its third day on Monday as Senate negotiators failed to reach agreement late on Sunday to restore federal spending authority and deal with demands from Democrats that young “Dreamers” be protected from deportation.
