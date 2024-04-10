Maine’s Democratic governor has vetoed a proposal to end the state’s “three strikes” law for people convicted of petty thefts.
The proposal, from Democratic Rep. David Sinclair, sought to set a threshold for theft by a repeat offender. Sinclair’s proposal stated that a person with two or more prior convictions would not be charged with a felony if they committed theft of property valued at $500 or less.
MAINE GOP LAWMAKER SOUNDS ALARM ON 
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House sinks Johnson-backed FISA renewal after Trump push - April 10, 2024
- Governor kills Maine proposal to end ‘three strikes’ law for petty theft - April 10, 2024
- Trump says Arizona pro-life law went ‘too far’ as Biden camp claims policy U-turn - April 10, 2024