Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Mitsubishi Motors North America to Relocate US Headquarters to Franklin, Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Mitsubishi Motors North America officials announced today that the automaker will relocate its headquarters to Franklin, Tenn. from Cypress, Calif.

Mitsubishi Motors’ move represents an investment in the county of $18.25 million and brings approximately 200 jobs to Williamson County.

Since 1988, Mitsubishi Motors North America has been rooted in California. The relocation to Franklin will begin in August and be completed by the end of 2019. All departments will be relocating, including sales, marketing, IT, human resources, communications, parts and services, product planning, dealer operations, finance and legal.

Initially, Mitsubishi Motors will transfer operations to a temporary office in Franklin. Beyond that, the company is working with commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle to identify permanent offices.

The move is part of an ongoing plan to reinvent every aspect of Mitsubishi Motors in the U.S., from corporate leadership to dealer partners to every touchpoint in a customer’s relationship. It will sharpen the company’s focus on future growth and innovation.

Mitsubishi Motors’ move highlights efforts taken across the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to bring the companies closer together in key areas, including procurement, development and cost efficiencies. The choice of Franklin brings Mitsubishi Motors closer to its sister company, Nissan, which has its North American headquarters in Williamson County.

Since 2013, headquarters jobs have grown by 37 percent in Tennessee, the fastest rate of growth among states in the Southeast.

“The reputation of Tennessee’s business climate and skilled workforce has attracted countless world-class businesses to our state. Over the years, Tennessee has become the epicenter of the Southeast’s thriving automotive sector, and I’m proud Mitsubishi Motors will call Franklin its U.S. home and bring 200 high-quality jobs to Middle Tennessee.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“While traveling in Japan last week, Governor Lee and I met with Mitsubishi’s global executives to convince them why Tennessee is the ideal place for the company to conduct business. Mitsubishi Motors’ decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters from California to Franklin underscores Tennessee’s growing profile as a hub for U.S. and international companies. Tennessee will continue to actively recruit quality headquarters jobs from higher-cost coastal states, and we are honored Mitsubishi will make this significant investment in Williamson County.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“Mitsubishi Motors is changing the way we go to market in the United States, and it is leading to a rebirth of the company. This is an exciting time for us, with a refreshed leadership team, new-look dealerships and redesigned and all-new vehicles. As we drive toward the future, this is the perfect time for us to move to a new home. While we say farewell to the Golden State with a heavy heart, we’re excited to say hello to Music City.” – Fred Diaz, Mitsubishi Motors North America’s president and CEO

“We seek great business partners here in Franklin. But we also want terrific corporate neighbors. Mitsubishi Motors checks both of those boxes, and I look forward to the economic and social benefits this tremendous company will have on our city and region.” – Franklin Mayor Ken Moore

“We are proud to add Mitsubishi Motors to the long list of businesses and corporations who call Williamson County home. This is yet another example of a global business choosing to invest and grow here because Williamson County is a great place to do business and raise a family.” – Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson

“Congratulations to Mitsubishi Motors on its decision to locate in Franklin, Tennessee and create hundreds of new job opportunities. TVA is committed to fostering economic growth in the Valley and is proud to partner with Middle Tennessee Electric, Williamson Inc., the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help facilitate new jobs and investment in the region.” – TVA Senior Vice President of Economic and Community Development John Bradley

“I am very pleased that Mitsubishi Motors is making this investment by moving its headquarters to Franklin. Companies from across the world continue to realize that Tennessee is a great place to live and do business. I applaud Governor Lee and Commissioner Rolfe for their commitment to helping make Tennessee the best place in the country to locate and grow a business.” – Sen. Jack Johnson (R – Franklin)

“Thank you to Mitsubishi Motors for this fantastic investment in our community. I appreciate Governor Lee, TNECD and our local leaders for securing these high quality jobs. I will continue to partner with them to do all we can to bring jobs that meet the desires of our citizens in House District 61.” – Rep. Brandon Ogles (R – Franklin)

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand’s sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.

