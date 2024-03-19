FIRST ON FOX: A former Republican governor widely known for her clashes with the Obama administration while attempting to crack down on illegal immigration in her state reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday that Texas can enforce a law that allows local police to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally.
Speaking with Fox News Digital immediately following the ruling, former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer celebrated what she said was the co
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Governor who clashed with Obama over attempted illegal immigration crackdown reacts to SCOTUS’ Texas ruling - March 19, 2024
- Ohio GOP candidate accidentally concedes race: ‘Please disregard’ - March 19, 2024
- Top GOP candidates predict Republican voters will unite behind nominee after divisive Senate primary - March 19, 2024