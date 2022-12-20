Gartner, the leading technological research and consulting firm awards GovPilot four best in class honors across the “Government Software” category

Manasquan, New Jersey, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gartner, the leading technological research and consulting firm has granted GovPilot – a New Jersey based provider of cloud-based local government software – four awards in the “Government Software” category for the year 2022.

The awards come via three of Gartner’s subsidiary technology product review channels – Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice – and are based on feedback and ratings from real world users of GovPilot’s cloud-based government management software platform.

In the category of “Government Software”, Gartner’s software comparison company, ‘Capterra’, awarded GovPilot the distinction of “Best Ease of Use“.

‘Get App’, another Gartner company, distinguished GovPilot as having the “Best Functionality & Features“.

Finally, Gartner’s ‘Software Advice’ awarded GovPilot with “Most Recommended” and “Best Customer Support” honors.

James Delmonico, GovPilot’s Chief Product Officer said, “Our objective is for GovPilot to be the operating system for local government. With that in mind, we have intentionally built GovPilot’s product offerings from the ground up on one unified platform, incorporating feedback and input from our end users.”

Delmonico added, “These awards from Gartner are the reflection of the GovPilot team’s dedication and hard work to design a platform that is purpose built for local governments, as well as our commitment to listen to, train, and support our local government customers through their digital transformation process.”

Founded in 2014, GovPilot provides a cloud-based SaaS government management platform specifically designed for municipal and county governments. GovPilot enables local governments to realize greater operational efficiency and provide a convenient constituent experience by eliminating antiquated paper processes, and replacing the functions of disparate single-use legacy platforms with a single all-in-one system.

GovPilot offers more than 125 modules – digital, automated workflows representing local government processes – whose records are stored at the parcel level via a GIS map. This enables local governments to eliminate time consuming manual processes and instead provide convenient, transparent digital constituent services such as public record requests, permit applications, inspections, licensing, and more, in a secure, digital environment.

By utilizing GovPilot, municipal and county governments are able to digitize public facing and internal processes, enabling staff to unify and access data across departments in real-time, 24/7 from any location. This results in more efficient, transparent operations, ensured business continuity, and the ability for officials to make quick data-based decisions that increase productivity and convenience for staff and constituents alike.

GovPilot Founder and CEO, Michael Bonner said, “GovPilot’s mission is to empower local governments to better serve their constituents and operate efficiently. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, and to the trust that our clients from across the country have placed in us for their adoption of digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience.”

Bonner added, “We are honored to be recognized by Gartner and its subsidiary companies – leaders in the technology research and review space.”

