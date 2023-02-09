Risk Strategies division raises $300,000 for Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries

BOSTON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gowrie Group, a division of Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance and risk management firm, has announced today that their Annual Gowrie Group Challenge was a record-breaking success. Together, through the generous support of nearly 500 individuals, companies, and partner sponsors, $300,000 was raised to benefit the Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries (SSKP) serving neighbors in need. The challenge ran from November 1, 2022, to January 13, 2023.

Gowrie Group began its Annual Challenge, benefiting the SSKP, in 2004. Over the event’s 19-year history, the company has raised over $2,600,000, which equates to providing nearly 11 million meals. In 2022 the fundraiser shattered its $200,000 goal, and a previous challenge record of $290,390 which was achieved in 2020.

“Inspired and grateful is how I feel when I try to process the generosity from Carter Gowrie, Gowrie Group, Risk Strategies, partner sponsors and the entire community,” said Amy Hollis, Executive Director, Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries. “Each act of kindness and support is transformative in ensuring access to food for our neighbors in need. Thank you!”

Hunger exists on the Connecticut Shoreline and the long lasting COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive the need for food services to unprecedented levels. The rising cost of groceries along with the increased cost of many basic services has caused more communities to experience or be at risk of food insecurity. In 2022, the SSKP shared over 1.7 million pounds of food, 26% more than pre-pandemic years. “I am very excited that we’ve exceeded our goal and raised $300,000 for the SSKP,” said Gowrie Group Founder Carter Gowrie. A special thank you to all that donated, our Partner Sponsors, and media sponsors. SSKP continues to work tirelessly to fight hunger along the shoreline despite the rising costs of groceries.”

To meet this significant increase in need for food services, the Gowrie Challenge once again doubled its support with a matching gift of $60,000, of which $30,000 was a personal pledge from Carter Gowrie. Six local companies stepped forward as partner sponsors: LC Doane, Tower Labs, Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale, Sound Rigging, BrandTech Scientific and Essex Financial. Together, Gowrie and the partner sponsors donated over $100,000 in matching funds to double the impact of all other donations, dollar-for-dollar. Significant donations were also achieved from the Rotary Club of Clinton, CHUBB Insurance, Rotary Club of Essex, Essex Community Fund, George Schmitt & Company, Liberty Bank Foundation, Lee Company, Essex Garden Club and Risk Strategies Foundation.

“Congratulations to the entire team who helped the 2022-23 Gowrie SSKP Challenge exceed its goals,” said BrandTech Scientific President & CEO Stephen Brinkmann. “Year after year, BrandTech Scientific is so proud to be part of this effort. We have a formula where our employee contributions are internally matched, and then our company matches those combined dollars. In this way each dollar contributed by our team members become four to benefit SSKP. Our team is so thrilled to support this vital resource for our community.”

Gowrie Group’s parent company, Risk Strategies, also believes strongly in the need to give back and support local communities. “I’d like to thank the entire Gowrie team for their generosity of spirit and the tremendous impact that they have made for a community in need,” said Ed Flanagan, Risk Strategies New England Region Leader. The Risk Strategies Foundation also generously donated to the 2022 Gowrie SSKP Challenge.

We would also like to thank those who spread the word about this effort. Morning radio personality, Bob Muscatel of WLIS/WMRD, updated the community throughout the Challenge from his radio station. Shore Publishing provided a series of print advertisements in local papers across the shoreline.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, marine entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets, and over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. www.riskstrategies.com

About Gowrie Group

Gowrie Group, one of the nation’s top insurance agencies in the US, joined Risk Strategies in 2019. Gowrie Group provides total risk management services to individuals and organizations with complex insurance needs, and comprehensive insurance solutions matched with trusted advice and a commitment to service excellence. Solutions include businesses, marine entities, home & auto, boats & yachts, and equine interests, as well as employee benefits solutions and safety services. For more information: www.risk-strategies.com/marine .

About The Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries

Since 1989, providing food and fellowship to those in need in the towns of Chester, Clinton, Deep River, East Lyme, Essex, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, and Westbrook. shorelinesoupkitchens.org