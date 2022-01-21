GP Transco Ranks 149 on First-Ever FreightWaves Ratings Top 500 Largest For-Hire Carriers List

A number of awards came the way of this logistics and transportation company in 2021 – their fifth listing on Inc. 5000, fifth listing on Crain’s Fast 50, their second time being named Smart-Trucking’s Best Company to Drive For, Transport Topic’s Top Truckload/Dedicated Carrier, a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune, and in 2022 the trend continues with obtaining a spot on the First-Ever FreightWaves Ratings Top 500 Largest For-Hire Carriers List

JOLIET, Ill., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GP Transco, a growing over-the-road trucking and logistics company, received recognition on the first-ever FreightWaves Ratings Top 500 Largest For-Hire Carriers List ranking at #149.

The 2022 FreightWaves Top 500 For-Hire Carrier list ranks companies on the basis of tractor count. Data was compiled largely from publicly available databases and responses from company representatives. For the purposes of the inaugural ranking, “for-hire” includes companies that operate in various trucking modes. As an example, there is no distinction in the rankings between a flatbed and LTL carrier.

In addition to supplying the industry with more context, this publication also serves as a thank you to all the people in transportation that kept the country functioning over the last two years.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the massive role carriers play in our economy — delivering critical goods and supplies throughout the pandemic,” said Craig Fuller, FreightWaves CEO and founder. “This list honors the companies and professionals that helped keep the economy rolling during some of the most challenging conditions in decades.”

GP Transco’s professional acknowledgments and awards continue to widen with recognition on some of the most acclaimed and prestigious industry listings which include five-times on the Crain’s Fast 50, a #1 company on the Truck Drivers Salary Top-10 list, Smart-Trucking’s Best Company to Work for in 2020 and 2021, a five-time Inc. 5000 recipient, Transport Topic’s Top Truckload/Dedicated Carrier listing, Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces, and now FreightWaves Ratings Top 500 Largest For-Hire Carriers List.

About FreightWaves

FreightWaves is the world’s leading provider of freight market forecasting, data, news and analysis. Logistics and supply chain firms depend on FreightWaves for benchmarking, analytics, monitoring and forecasting of pricing, capacity, demand, energy, and carbon intelligence. The company provides the freshest data and market insights through SONAR, a subscription SaaS platform, and through the world’s largest streaming media network focused on logistics and supply chain information.

FreightWaves SONAR provides near real-time freight market data and supply chain intelligence to 500+ enterprises. FreightWaves Carbon Intelligence provides supply chain firms with transparency on carbon emissions and solutions to achieve carbon neutrality.

FreightWaves Media operates the FreightWaves, American Shipper and Modern Shipper brands. FreightWaves Media serves more than 1.5 million unique monthly visitors on its websites, generates 15 million monthly minutes of streaming TV and 100,000 monthly podcast downloads.

About GP Transco:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States and Canada. As a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace and an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with over 500 trucks and over 700 trailers, the company utilizes advanced technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading freight transportation solutions.

