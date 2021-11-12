GPB CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT: National Investor Fraud Law Firm KlaymanToskes Continues Investigation of Alleged Ponzi Scheme GPB Capital, Pursues Millions in Damages Against Brokerage Firms in FINRA Arbitration Claims for GPB Capital Investment Losses

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes (“KT”), continues its investigation on behalf of investors who were recommended to purchase the alleged Ponzi-like scheme GPB Capital resulting from recommendations from full-service brokerage firms. KT strongly encourages investors who purchased GPB Capital to consider filing a securities arbitration claim with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) to recover investment losses.

According to the SEC Complaint filed in February 2021, nearly all of the $1.7 billion raised from 17,000 retail investors nationwide, including approximately 4,000 of whom are seniors, are at risk. According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. “[H]armed investors may not be able to recover their money through the SEC action, and those who do may receive substantially less than their losses.”

KT is currently pursuing multiple FINRA arbitration claims alleging millions in damages on behalf of our clients who purchased GPB Capital. Brokerage firms sold and marketed non-registered private placement notes through inadequate disclosure of illiquidity, high risks, and commissions, which made the investments unsuitable for most investors.

Securities under investigation include:

GPB Holdings, LP

GPB Holdings II and III

GPB Holdings Qualified, LP

GPB Cold Storage, LP

GPB Automotive Portfolio, LP

Armada Waste Management

GPB NYC Development, LP

GPB Waste Management, LP

GPB Eurobond Finance PLC

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate on behalf of our clients who purchased GPB Capital private placement notes. Investors with losses exceeding $100,000 in GPB Capital Funds at full-service brokerage firms, and who have information related to the handling of their investments, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report.

About Klayman Toskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $220 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/gpb-capital-lawsuit-investor-alert/

Contact

KlaymanToskes

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

(561) 542-5131

lklayman@klaymantoskes.com

www.klaymantoskes.com