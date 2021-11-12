Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GPB CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT: National Investor Fraud Law Firm KlaymanToskes Continues Investigation of Alleged Ponzi Scheme GPB Capital, Pursues Millions in Damages Against Brokerage Firms in FINRA Arbitration Claims for GPB Capital Investment Losses

GPB CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT: National Investor Fraud Law Firm KlaymanToskes Continues Investigation of Alleged Ponzi Scheme GPB Capital, Pursues Millions in Damages Against Brokerage Firms in FINRA Arbitration Claims for GPB Capital Investment Losses

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes (“KT”), continues its investigation on behalf of investors who were recommended to purchase the alleged Ponzi-like scheme GPB Capital resulting from recommendations from full-service brokerage firms. KT strongly encourages investors who purchased GPB Capital to consider filing a securities arbitration claim with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) to recover investment losses.

According to the SEC Complaint filed in February 2021, nearly all of the $1.7 billion raised from 17,000 retail investors nationwide, including approximately 4,000 of whom are seniors, are at risk. According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. “[H]armed investors may not be able to recover their money through the SEC action, and those who do may receive substantially less than their losses.”

KT is currently pursuing multiple FINRA arbitration claims alleging millions in damages on behalf of our clients who purchased GPB Capital. Brokerage firms sold and marketed non-registered private placement notes through inadequate disclosure of illiquidity, high risks, and commissions, which made the investments unsuitable for most investors.

Securities under investigation include:

  • GPB Holdings, LP        
  • GPB Holdings II and III
  • GPB Holdings Qualified, LP
  • GPB Cold Storage, LP
  • GPB Automotive Portfolio, LP
  • Armada Waste Management
  • GPB NYC Development, LP
  • GPB Waste Management, LP
  • GPB Eurobond Finance PLC

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate on behalf of our clients who purchased GPB Capital private placement notes. Investors with losses exceeding $100,000 in GPB Capital Funds at full-service brokerage firms, and who have information related to the handling of their investments, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report.

About Klayman Toskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $220 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/gpb-capital-lawsuit-investor-alert/

Contact

KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
(561) 542-5131
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com 
www.klaymantoskes.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.