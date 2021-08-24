GPB CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT: National Investor Fraud Law Firm KlaymanToskes Continues to Investigate and Pursue Millions of Dollars in FINRA Arbitration Claims for Investors

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes (“KT”), continues to investigate and pursue FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of investors who were solicited to purchase millions of dollars of private placement securities in GPB Holdings, LP in the form of notes.

GPB Capital sold and marketed non-registered private placement notes through inadequate disclosure of illiquidity, high risks and commissions which made the investments unsuitable for most investors. The securities under investigation include:

  • GPB Automotive Portfolio, LP
  • GPB Cold Storage, LP
  • GPB Holdings, LP
  • GPB Holdings II, LP
  • GPB Holdings III, LP
  • GPB Holdings Qualified, LP     
  • GPB NYC Development, LP
  • GPB Waste Management, LP

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, GPB principals and their affiliated entities were charged “with running a Ponzi-like scheme that raised over $1.7 billion from securities issued by a New York-based asset management firm and registered investment adviser, GPB Capital”. 

Brokerage firms were required to perform due diligence prior to recommending GPB to their customers and the failure to do so may result in liability. More than 60 broker-dealers sold GPB funds, including but not limited to:

  • Aegis Capital
  • Arkadios Capital
  • Axiom Capital Management, Inc.
  • Cabot Lodge Securities
  • Coastal Equities
  • Concorde Investment Services
  • FSC Securities Corp.
  • Geneos Wealth Management
  • Kalos Capital
  • Madison Avenue Securities
  • National Securities Corp.
  • Pursche Kaplan Sterling Investments
  • Royal Alliance Associates
  • Sagepoint Financial Inc.
  • Sandlapper Securities, LLC
  • Western International Securities
  • Woodbury Financial Services, Inc.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate on behalf of our clients who purchased GPB notes. Investors who have information regarding the presentation and sale of these notes are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report.

About Klayman Toskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $220 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/gpb-capital-investment-losses/

Contact

KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
(561) 542-5131
[email protected]
www.klaymantoskes.com

