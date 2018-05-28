GPM Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GPM Metals Inc. (“GPM” or the “Company“) (TSXV:GPM) is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) pursuant to which it will issue up to 10,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”), with each such Warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Insiders of the Company may subscribe for up to 8,000,000 Units in the Offering.

The Offering is currently scheduled to close on or about June 20, 2018 and remains subject to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

