GPM Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GPM Metals Inc. (“GPM” or the “Company“) (TSXV:GPM) is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) pursuant to which it will issue up to 10,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000.  Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”), with each such Warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.  Insiders of the Company may subscribe for up to 8,000,000 Units in the Offering.

The Offering is currently scheduled to close on or about June 20, 2018 and remains subject to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information please contact:  
Peter Mullens Michael Murphy
Chief Executive Officer General Manager Canada
[email protected]  [email protected] 
(416) 628-5904  
Email: [email protected]  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, the anticipated size and completion the Offering and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, and all such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such forward-looking statements.  This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

