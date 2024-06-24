SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services is exhibiting this week in the Summer Fancy Food Show at booth 3068 at the Javits Center in New York City.

The 68th Summer Fancy Food Show is taking place on June 23-25, 2024. The event attracts thousands of diverse artisans, manufacturers, buyers, brokers, distributors, and industry professionals from across the U.S. and the globe for three days of delicious product discovery, fruitful networking, and inspiring business opportunities.

GPS Capital Markets is the leader in personalized corporate foreign exchange services for the food and beverage industry. Given the industry’s tight margins and quick turnaround times, GPS’ FX management efficiencies significantly enhance profitability and reduce unnecessary work for treasury departments.

“We understand how competitive the food and beverage industry is, so letting the business move with negative market fluctuations is not ideal. We work to tailor our solutions and services to help protect companies’ profitability while keeping opportunistic to advantageous movements,” said Amy Chin, Vice President of Sales and Trading, Northeast Region.

GPS’ participation in the Fancy Food Show conference provides a great platform to showcase its cross-border payments, FX risk management, liquidity management, and reporting solutions and for its consultants to educate corporations on foreign exchange strategies that will significantly benefit their bottom line.

For more details regarding the Specialty Food Associations’ Summer Fancy Food Show visit: https://www.specialtyfood.com/fancy-food-shows/summer/

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world’s leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. For more information, visit www.gpsfx.com.

Press contact:

GPS Capital Markets

Lindsey Wing

[email protected]