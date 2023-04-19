SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services has established a new charity initiative, ‘GPS Days of Giving.’ This initiative delivers on our pledge to increase service opportunities for each employee throughout the international company.

GPS Days of Giving is a charity initiative that GPS will hold annually to make a positive impact in its communities. April is National Volunteer Month, and GPS wanted to find a way to do its part to give back. Each GPS employee throughout the globe in the United States, Australia, the UK, Lithuania, and Canada is finding a way to support their community, whether a beach clean-up, feeding the homeless, volunteering for refugee services, etc.

GPS has allotted a half day of work hours to support various community programs. GPS organized service projects for employees to volunteer during work hours and has challenged employees to find ways to serve outside of the organized GPS projects as well. GPS looks forward to all the diverse ways it will find its employees giving back. Service projects that GPS organized as a company for the kick-off week include volunteers prepping 2,000 meals for the homeless at the Catholic Community Services Dining Hall and working an assembly line to can food products at Welfare Square Cannery, who distributes food to the needy worldwide and helps supply food pantries.

“I am proud to see GPS Capital Markets’ “Days of Giving” campaign come to fruition. It is a testament to our commitment to not only succeed in business but also to give back to our community,” said GPS Capital Markets President, Brandon Parke. “By providing our employees with the opportunity to engage in service activities, we demonstrate that our organization is not solely focused on profit but also on making a positive impact on the world around us. I firmly believe that this initiative reflects the core values of our company and our dedication to being a responsible corporate citizen.”

GPS Capital Markets continues to expand its charitable activities with new initiatives that support our employees’ desire to spend more time and resources giving back to their communities and providing service. Other upcoming efforts include the Huntsman Sportsfest, which raises money to help fight Cancer and support Cancer research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. GPS will be a returning sponsor and will also have employees participate by fundraising for fighting Cancer by running, walking, or biking for the cause.

