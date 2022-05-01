Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GPS Capital Markets Hires FX Leader in Australia Office

GPS Capital Markets Hires FX Leader in Australia Office

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SALT LAKE CITY, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading corporate foreign exchange brokerage firm, expanded their leadership in Melbourne, Australia this month.

GPS is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Bernie Tuck. Mr. Tuck has been hired as an FX Consultant leader to expand the GPS presence in the APAC region.

“I’m thrilled to have joined GPS Capital Markets. Having spent 17 years in FX I am most excited to join a firm with an outstanding culture and offering FX and payments to the corporate market. The combined value proposition of credit, payment solutions and treasury management systems for customers had me immediately drawn to GPS,” said Mr. Tuck. “I see a long and progressive career here for myself. I am also very impressed with the longevity served by so many of the staff here and their commitment to our customers.”

Bernie Tuck comes to GPS with nearly 20 years of Foreign Exchange trading experience. Prior to joining GPS Capital Markets, Mr. Tuck oversaw multiple FX desks and dealers, as well as most FX aspects at WUBS.

“We are thoroughly excited to add such a well-respected industry veteran to the GPS Australia team,” said Leigh Taylforth, GPS APAC Regional Director. “Bernie brings a wealth of financial services and quantitative markets experience and we expect him to be a core part of our continued growth in the APAC region.”

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

Lindsey Wing
Public Relations Manager
Lwing@gpsfx.com
801-979-6114

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.