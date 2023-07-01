SALT LAKE CITY, July 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, has expanded its leadership by hiring its Global General Counsel.

GPS is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Alice Abbott. Alice has been hired as Global General Counsel where she will establish a legal department and oversee all legal matters for GPS Capital Markets as it continues to widen its international presence.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at GPS. I have been immensely impressed by the professionalism and culture of the company. I look forward to establishing the legal department and supporting the continued success of GPS.” said Alice.

With over 30 years working in law in a variety of companies and regulators in the financial services industry, Alice has proven to be a well-seasoned leader to join the GPS team. Most recently Alice worked as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for Fabriik/Round Rock, a cryptocurrency company, and Global General Counsel for Associated Foreign Exchange (AFEX). Alice has vital experience in the foreign exchange industry as well as specialization in international law, anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing.

“I am thrilled to welcome Alice Abbott as our new Global General Counsel. This appointment marks a significant milestone for GPS as we strengthen our commitment to legal excellence and ensure our operations align with the highest standards of compliance,” said Brandon Parke, GPS Capital Markets President, and CEO. “With the increasing complexity of regulations, the need for robust legal guidance and expertise has never been more important. With the addition of Alice and her extensive experience we are bolstering our legal capabilities across the board.”

GPS Capital Markets continues rapid international growth and vigilance in security and regulation in the foreign exchange industry. Alice Abbott will play a key role in continuing the success GPS has maintained with these priorities.

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

