SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading Fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, expanded its leadership at their North American headquarters in Utah.

GPS is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Fotheringham. Mr. Fotheringham has been hired as Vice President of Business Strategy and Innovation, to help further implement the GPS suite of FX technology products, as well as the continued technological growth across the company.

“I’m excited to have the chance to contribute to GPS’ impressive track record of FX hedging advisory excellence,” said Mr. Fotheringham. “Using technology to magnify the impressive capabilities of the GPS team is a tremendous opportunity.”

Rob Fotheringham comes to GPS with over 20 years of experience improving hedging strategies, product management, product design and developing machine learning algorithms, while growing business at every turn. GPS has developed a premium FX suite of products to meet its client needs and aims to stay at the forefront of technology and market trends. Providing clarity to current client needs, analyzing their FX data, and evaluating the innovations in the industry is vital to the growth of GPS.

“I am excited to welcome Rob to the GPS family as Vice President of Business Strategy and Innovation. Rob has a proven track record of being a problem solver and will be a great asset to our management team,” said Brandon Parke, President of GPS Capital Markets. “Rob brings with him extensive experience in the product management area specifically related to technology. He possesses the unique ability to analyze and view our business at a holistic level and is a consensus builder. Rob will make each department better and more efficient as we continue to grow.”

Mr. Fotheringham will be joining GPS Capital Markets at the upcoming 2022 Association of Financial Professionals (AFP) Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where the company is planning to showcase its newly released FXpert 2.0 platform. As a recurring annual exhibitor, GPS will be at booth #1237, where they will have demonstrations of their powerful foreign exchange forecasting, management, and analytics platform.

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

Lindsey Wing

Public Relations Manager

Lwing@gpsfx.com

801-979-6114