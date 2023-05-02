SALT LAKE CITY, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, has released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

GPS recognizes the importance and responsibility that sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices are to building strong relationships with our clients, employees, and the communities in which we live and work. This ESG report benchmarks our current performance on key areas related to sustainability and social responsibility, which will help the organization make informed decisions, manage risk and create long-term value for stakeholders.

GPS Capital Markets structured its ESG report about focus areas deemed to be material to its business. Leadership meets regularly to engage with its stakeholders including clients, analysts, governments, regulators, staff, suppliers, and the wider community to evaluate their ESG expectations.

“We are pleased to present our first annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. GPS is focused on implementing ESG principles to effectively operate our business with integrity, excellence, and superior service. Through the work we have done on this initial report we have identified areas we are performing well and areas that we can strengthen going forward,” said Brandon Parke, President and CEO of GPS Capital Markets. “Our goal in this process is to continue to maintain our superior reputation, mitigate risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive innovation and efficiency.”

GPS’ approach to ESG is an ongoing process that will evolve over time as it strives to build strong relationships, understand external dynamics, and enhance business performance to continuously evaluate and improve its ESG strategy.

For more information on the GPS and the ESG report here: GPS ESG Report

For more information about GPS Capital Markets LLC, go to: www.gpsfx.com

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world’s leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients.