SALT LAKE CITY, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading Fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, is proud to once again sponsor the Chain Reaction Challenge Foundation corporate bike challenge. This premier 7-day, 1000-kilometre cycling event held in South Island, New Zealand raises money to support registered children’s charities. There are two selected major charity partners to fundraise for through the challenge of biking extreme terrain and distance.

Since the start of Chain Reaction in 2007, they have raised over $39 million for children’s charities. The charities selected to fundraise and ride for are: So They Can and BaptistCare NSW & ACT.

So They Can, helps provide access to education for children in Africa. Their mission is to establish education, as it is the driver for sustainable change. So They Can believes that empowering communities through a quality education is the key to breaking the poverty cycle.

BaptistCare NSW & ACT, helps children in vulnerable and marginalized communities in Australia. They provide a trusted place in compromised communities, offering hope to those living with disadvantage and distress. They offer services to help meet local needs of the disadvantaged communities and create strong communities to help break the cycle of poverty, debt and often diminished choices.

The efforts of GPS and their peloton team raised nearly $160,000 for these children’s charities. The GPS riders included GPS Capital Markets President, Brandon Parke, Head of Sales, Michael Barnett and VP of Sales, Mark Otterson.

“I’d like to personally thank Adam Parrott, Tim Chadd and the team from Chain Reaction. It was an honor for the GPS team to cycle a thousand kilometers and raise money for such a great cause, and with such good people. The “not for profit” work that Chain Reaction supports is something that fits the GPS culture and our “Days of Giving” to make a positive impact in our communities,” said Brandon Parke, President of GPS Capital Markets. “Spending the last seven days cycling through the mountains of New Zealand for such a great cause was both emotionally and physically exhausting. I once again was reminded that sometimes the most difficult times can be the most rewarding as we had to dig deep to find a way to overcome this adversity. It was a life changing experience. I’d like to congratulate all those who participated and thank those that donated to the cause.”

GPS Capital Markets is expanding its charitable activities with new initiatives that support our employees’ desire to spend more time and resources giving back to their communities and providing service. Other upcoming efforts are the GPS Global Day of Giving, where all GPS global offices will engage in service projects around the globe and the Huntsman Sportsfest, which raises money to help fight Cancer and support Cancer research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

For more information about Chain Reaction Challenge Foundation: https://www.chain-reaction.org.au/

For more information about So They Can: https://www.sotheycan.org

For more information about BaptistCare NSW & ACT: https://baptistcare.org.au/

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world’s leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. For more information, visit www.gpsfx.com.