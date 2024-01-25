Key GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) Market players include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Arm Limited, Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd.

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) Market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 30% from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 30 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 1 billion in the year 2022. The growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications. The field of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has experienced significant expansion and broad acceptance owing to the extensive use of data-driven statistical techniques and advancements in machine learning. For instance, these days, artificial intelligence (AI) is present in over 75% of devices.

Artificial intelligence now rests on graphics processing units (GPUs) as they can handle several calculations at once, and enable businesses to optimize their gear for particular workloads. Moreover, the GPU has developed from a simple graphics chip to one of the essential components of machine learning and deep learning and is being utilized in a wide range of AI and ML applications, such as autonomous driving, drug discovery, healthcare, and more.

GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

Hybrid Cloud segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Europe to grow at a significant rate

Growing Popularity of Online Gaming to Boost Market Growth

The popularity of online gaming is enormous which is driven by growing user willingness to pay for games, and people searching for ways to keep their social connections while still finding entertainment. For instance, online gaming is still a popular pastime with currently over 1 billion online players globally. Over the past ten years, mobile gaming has become increasingly popular due to the rising number of smartphones in use and the low cost of data. For instance, of all smartphone users, more than 40% are gamers. These smartphones require GPU Graphics Processing Units which are specialized circuits made to speed up the output of images from a frame buffer meant for display. Moreover, as mobile games push the limits of hardware, GPU performance is becoming more and more crucial.

GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) Industry: Regional Overview

The global GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Number of Organizations to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth can be attributed to the presence of a huge number of small and large enterprises. For instance, as of 2022, there were more than 33 million small firms in the US, accounting for around 99% of all US businesses. The cloud has become a vital pillar for many American businesses to increase productivity, speed and efficiency, performance, and security. This has significantly driven the demand for GPUaaS in the region, as it offers greater flexibility and lower infrastructure costs. Additionally, the world’s largest video game industry is located in the region, which is expected to drive market growth. By the end of 2023, it is anticipated that the US video game market will generate around USD 68 billion in revenue.

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing to Drive Growth in the Europe Region

The Europe GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This is largely due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing in the region, which may create a huge demand for GPUs as they provide enormous processing capacity that makes it possible to execute computationally intensive tasks more quickly and effectively. Europe is seeing a continuous rise in cloud platform adoption particularly hybrid cloud adoption since it provides a flexible and customizable IT infrastructure. For instance, in Europe, the use of cloud services increased by more than 4% overall between 2020 and 2021. Germany is among the nations in Europe that are adopting cloud computing technologies at the fastest rate as more than 32% of them rely on very complicated cloud services like databases. According to a survey, over 46% of German businesses presently use cloud computing technologies, and more than 11% expect to do so in the near future.

GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) Segmentation by Delivery Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

GPU as a service (GPUaaS) market hybrid cloud segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of hybrid cloud technology. The hybrid cloud is becoming more and more important to today’s IT leaders since companies are prioritizing flexibility. For instance, it was found in a survey that more than 80% of IT executives across the globe claim to have implemented hybrid cloud technology. Moreover, a hybrid cloud, which is a mixed computing environment, gives businesses increased agility so they can switch between the other two cloud model types with ease. It is projected that as more companies move their workloads to the hybrid cloud, the need for GPUaaS will increase to support efficient data and workload management.

GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) Segmentation by Application

Gaming

Automotive

Real Estate

Healthcare

The gaming segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This is largely due to the growing live streaming of games. For instance, Esports and gaming account for more than 52% of live-streaming content. Particularly, in 2021, there was an increase in the consumption of gaming content in the US, including live streaming and more than 70% of millennial gamers reported watching video games in 2020. However, the ratio increased by around 17% the next year, translating to roughly 1 billion people watching other people play video games. This is expected to drive market growth as a powerful server, such as one equipped with a graphics card (GPU), is needed for game streaming platforms which reduces the amount of work that the CPU must do, enhances visual performance, and makes the streaming experience more enjoyable and seamless.

GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) Segmentation by Component

Software

Hardware

Service

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market that is profiled by Research Nester are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Arm Limited, Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) Market

NVIDIA partnered with Microsoft to build one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers that would be driven by full-stack AI software, NVIDIA GPUs, networking, and Microsoft Azure’s state-of-the-art supercomputing infrastructure. Which will assist enterprises in deploying, training, and scaling AI—including massive, state-of-the-art models.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Announced that the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will power the newest flagship Galaxy S23 series globally which will aid in boosting performance, making it the fastest Snapdragon to date.

