felene vodka
Grab Dad the Best Father’s Day Gifts From BLUETTI

The best dad deserves the best off-grid power gears on the special day. Gift him the power independence and ultimate off-grid experience.

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grab dad the best Father’s Day gifts from BLUETTI. The best dad deserves the best off-grid power gears on the special day. Gift him the power of independence and ultimate off-grid experience.

BLUETTI is offering massive markdowns across plenty of solar generators. This sale will start from June 12, 10 PM EDT to June 22, 10 PM EDT. (Spoiler Alert: the VIP exclusive discounts are even more jaw-dropping).

For Handyman Dad
AC300 & B300, Modular Solar Generator System
Starts at C$4,599 (was C$4,699)

For all DIY-inclined dads out there owning some heavy-duty power tools, they may worry about the electric bills. Try impressing him with the BLUETTI AC300 & B300.

AC300 is 100% modular, which can be configurated according to his needs. The 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter (Must work with B300) makes it possible to run almost 99% of the power tools.

AC300 can connect with 4* B300 batteries (3072Wh per unit) to achieve up to 2400W solar input, and fully charged in 4 hours by prime sunshine, reducing electric bill.

The AC300 + B300 system (3000W, 3072Wh) is now at C$4,599, C$100 OFF the original price, coming with a 2-year warranty.

For Outdoorsy Dad
AC200P, Portable Solar Generator
Starts at C$1999 (was C$2099)
Join dad an outdoor exploration with this reliable BLUETTI AC200P (2000W/2000Wh).

Its durable LiFePO4 and a 700W Max solar input rate are ready to power up drone, camera, and computer at any time with no need to worries about losing power, making  memories with dad that last a lifetime.

VIP Exclusives and Lucky wheel
BLUETTI’s planning limited VIP-ONLY deals during June 12- June 19 with unprecedented discounts. Check out bluettipower.ca for more details.

For every purchase of C$2500 or above during BLUETTI Father’s Day sale(EDT June 12 – June 22),customer is eligible to spin the lucky wheel once. Try luck and earn BLUETTI Bucks, a FREE AC200P, and more.

About BLUETTI
With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world’s best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life.

For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.ca

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

