Grace Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes

COLUMBIA, Md., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) (“Grace”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (the “Issuer”), upsized and priced an offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2027 at an issue price of 100.000% (the “New Notes”). The offering was upsized from the previously announced $550 million aggregate principal amount.

The New Notes will pay interest semiannually and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Grace and certain of its existing and future domestic subsidiaries. The New Notes and the related guarantees were offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Issuer expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all of its existing 5.125% senior unsecured notes due in 2021 (the “Existing 2021 Notes”), with the remainder, if any, to be used for general corporate purposes. On June 12, 2020, the Issuer caused to be delivered to holders of its Existing 2021 Notes a notice of conditional redemption for all $700 million of its Existing 2021 Notes. The redemption is conditioned upon the Issuer’s completion of the offering. The expected redemption date is July 12, 2020.

The New Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Closing of the New Notes is subject to customary closing conditions.

This news release does not constitute (i) an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes or (ii) a notice of redemption of the Existing 2021 Notes, or an offer to tender for, or purchase, any of the Existing 2021 Notes or any other security. Any offers of the New Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,000 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “will,” “expects,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: expected financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; capital and other expenditures; impact of COVID-19 on Grace’s business; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology; benefits from cost reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; succession planning; and markets for securities. For these statements, Grace claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, especially in areas of active conflicts and in emerging regions; the costs and availability of raw materials, energy and transportation; the effectiveness of Grace’s research and development and growth investments; acquisitions and divestitures of assets and businesses; developments affecting Grace’s outstanding indebtedness; developments affecting Grace’s pension obligations; legacy matters (including product, environmental, and other legacy liabilities) relating to past activities of Grace; its legal and environmental proceedings; environmental compliance costs (including existing and potential laws and regulations pertaining to climate change); the inability to establish or maintain certain business relationships; the inability to hire or retain key personnel; natural disasters such as storms and floods; fires and force majeure events; the economics of our customers’ industries, including the petroleum refining industry; public health and safety concerns, including pandemics and quarantines; changes in tax laws and regulations; international trade disputes, tariffs, and sanctions; the potential effects of cyberattacks; and those additional factors set forth in Grace’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are readily available on the internet at www.sec.gov. Grace’s reported results should not be considered as an indication of its future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace’s projections and forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates those projections and statements are made. Grace undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to the projections and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

