Additional Capacity and State-of-the-Art Equipment Broaden Grace’s Fine Chemical Capabilities for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Production

Ribbon Cutting at Grace CDMO in South Haven, MI Ed Sparks, CEO, Grace (center), cuts the ribbon marking completion of the expansion of Grace’s South Haven, MI, facility, with (from left to right): Stephen Rapundalo, President & CEO, MichBio; Kathy Wagaman, Executive Director, South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce; Kate Hosier, City Manager, City of South Haven; Annie Brown, Mayor, City of South Haven; Frank Bommarito, South Haven Plant Manager, Grace; Brenda Kelly, President, Materials Technologies, Grace; and Mark Cluff, President, Global Operations & EHSSQ, Grace.

COLUMBIA, Md., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), a leading global specialty chemicals company, today announced the opening of its expanded fine chemical contract development and manufacturing (CDM) facility in South Haven, MI. Grace executives and local community leaders joined more than 200 employees at the site for a ribbon cutting to mark completion of the 21-month project.

With 25% more capacity, the expansion makes room for a new 4,000 gallon HASTELLOY® centrifuge and three 4,000-gallon, multi-use chemical reactors, strengthening Grace’s ability to serve growing demand for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

“The newly expanded South Haven facility cements our position as a leading North American contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a leading employer in the community,” said Ed Sparks, Chief Executive Officer, Grace. “Equally important, the expansion solidifies our commitment to helping our fine chemical customers bring life-saving and life-changing drug therapies to people everywhere.”

“The additional capacity and cutting-edge equipment in South Haven bolster our ability to grow with our current and future customers through every stage of fine chemical manufacturing – from research and development, to clinical trials, scale-up services and commercial production of custom molecules and compounds,” said Brenda Kelly, President, Materials Technologies, Grace.

Serving the pharmaceutical market for more than 40 years, the South Haven facility produces APIs, regulatory starting materials (RSMs) and drug intermediates in quantities from kilos to tons, compliant with the FDA’s current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations. The site integrates with Grace’s Tyrone, PA, facility to offer customers flexibility in meeting pharmaceutical and nutraceutical production needs with a U.S.-based supply chain.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a leading global supplier of catalysts, engineered materials, and fine chemicals. The company’s industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With more than 4,500 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 100 countries. For more information, visit https://grace.com/ or follow Grace on LinkedIn.

