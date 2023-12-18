CRN 2023 Stellar Start-ups Gradient Cyber Earns Spot on the CRN® 2023 Stellar Startups List

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gradient Cyber , the leader in MXDR for the mid-market, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Gradient Cyber to its 2023 Stellar Startups list in the Security category. This annual list, previously known as CRN Emerging Vendors, recognizes fast-rising technology manufacturers committed to delivering leading-edge solutions that propel innovation and growth in the IT channel.

Companies on the 2023 Stellar Startups list are all six years old or younger. They are selected across categories including artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), application development/DevOps, big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security and storage.

Gradient Cyber delivers the most flexible Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution – uniquely positioned for mid-market buyers by being brand agnostic (to endpoint, network, user authentication, SaaS, and cloud telemetry data sources) and 100% vertically integrated with its own platform, SOC, analysts and 24×7 managed service.

The technology vendors featured on the CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list have a deep understanding of the unique needs of the IT industry, enabling solution providers to overcome complicated market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue, and deliver solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.

“With the 2023 Stellar Startups list, CRN spotlights emerging technology vendors creating groundbreaking products that support customer and solution provider success in the ever-changing IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “As a trusted industry resource, the Stellar Startups list empowers solution providers with exclusive insights into the latest cutting-edge IT channel technologies.”

“We are honored to be named as one of CRN’s Stellar Security Startups of 2023,” expressed James Hamilton, CEO at Gradient Cyber. “This stands as a testament not only to our platform and solution technology, but also our security analysts and service delivery team – trusted by our partners and customers alike.”

The CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list is featured in the December 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups .

Gradient Cyber provides the leading mid-market Managed Detection and Response (MXDR) solution – which bolsters your cybersecurity posture, compliance, and business resilience by pinpointing and halting attacks before they lead to financial setbacks, operational disruptions, data breaches, or reputational harm.

Our open XDR platform integrates a variety of endpoint, identity, network and cloud data sources. Advanced analytics connect and contextualize data signals into prioritized alerts which are vetted by cyber analysts and converted into response / remediation action. Combined with our 24×7 SOC, and white-glove service model Gradient Cyber ensures high customer satisfaction at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches.

