Grafana Labs’ Composable Observability Stack Formally Authorized by the U.S. Department of Defense

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grafana Labs , the company behind the world’s most ubiquitous open and composable operational dashboards, today announced that several of the company’s products have received formal authorization from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Iron Bank, a rigorously vetted repository of digitally signed, hardened container images for best-of-breed development tools and software capabilities. The authorization allows the 100,000 employees and contractors working on Department of Defense software, both classified and unclassified, to easily select and immediately deploy Grafana open source, Grafana Enterprise, and Grafana Loki without additional approvals and security certifications.

Iron Bank is part of the Department of Defense’s Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative to modernize DoD software development in order to deliver secure, resilient applications “at the speed of relevance.” The initiative launched in 2018 with a mandate to use Kubernetes and other open source technologies across the DoD.

As the de facto visualization and dashboarding tool for Kubernetes and cloud native environments, Grafana is an important addition to Iron Bank’s approved list. Iron Bank has also authorized Grafana Enterprise, the self-managed commercial version of Grafana; Loki, Grafana Labs’ open source logging solution; as well as Prometheus, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation monitoring project that Grafana Labs heavily contributes to.

“DoD teams need the best tools to build critical applications better and faster,” said Nicolas Chaillan, Chief Software Officer of the U.S. Air Force and co-lead of the DoD Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative. “Grafana is a critical option for our developers as a unique visualization and dashboarding capability. Its interoperability with a multitude of data sources is crucial for the DoD; we’re one of the largest organizations on the planet, and we know that one size doesn’t fit all. Iron Bank authorization for Grafana, Prometheus, and Loki gives our teams instant access to powerful observability tools that are essential for keeping DoD software running reliably and having the right insights.”

“Whether it’s at a Fortune 500 company or across a huge federal governmental department, the Grafana stack allows organizations to manage their own observability strategies at scale,” said Raj Dutt, CEO and co-founder of Grafana Labs. “We’re proud that we have met the strict specifications of the Department of Defense’s Iron Bank, so that its development teams can now easily and confidently unlock the value of Grafana, Loki, and Prometheus.”

