Grafana Labs Inducted into JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation

Observability Leader Recognized for Creating Business Value for JPMorgan Chase

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grafana Labs , the composable observability and operational dashboarding company, today announced it has been inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. Each year, the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation award recognizes select emerging technology vendors for their innovation, business value and disruptive nature.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition from JPMorgan Chase,” said Raj Dutt, Co-founder and CEO of Grafana Labs. “Nearly two years ago, JPMorgan Chase took a chance on us when we were barely 50 people and pushed us hard in a way that’s been a true win-win – helping us develop better software. They continued to push us on a path to evolve our vendor and database-neutral technology to support their own observability journey.”

The award was presented to Grafana Labs at the 12th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology Innovation Symposium. Grafana Labs received the award for driving innovative data strategy and generating business value at JPMorgan Chase.

“Grafana Labs has transcended a typical vendor relationship into a true collaboration. We are excited to recognize them in the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. They have embraced the bank’s complexity and helped us toward better observability, continually hearing and addressing our product enhancement requests. We have been able to enhance our application and infrastructure uptime with Grafana Labs, resulting in stronger business performance,” said George Sherman, Global Technology Infrastructure CIO, JPMorgan Chase. “My team and I look forward to continuing to work with Grafana Labs.”

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs supports organizations’ monitoring, visualization and observability goals through an open and composable platform built around Grafana, the open source software for beautiful monitoring and metric analytics and visualization. There are now more than 550,000 active installations of Grafana, and the instantly recognizable dashboards have become ubiquitous. Grafana Labs’ commercial products include Grafana Enterprise , with key features and support for large organizations, and Grafana Cloud , a managed Grafana-based stack that includes Prometheus and Graphite (for metrics) and Loki (for logs). Today, more than 1,000 customers—including Bloomberg, eBay, PayPal, and Sony—turn to Grafana Labs to help bring their data together, all through software that is vendor-neutral. Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lead Edge Capital. Follow Grafana on Twitter at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com .

