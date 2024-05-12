Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said should the Biden administration follow through on its threat to stall U.S. military aid for Israel, the White House would be “rewarding the tactics of Hamas to put civilians at risk.”
During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Graham said “it’s impossible to mitigate civilian deaths in Gaza as long as Hamas uses their own population as human shields.”
“I’ve never seen in the hist
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Israel-Hamas war would ‘probably already been over’ if Trump were president, Sen. Tom Cotton says - May 12, 2024
- Graham: Biden threat to pull military aid for Israel ‘rewarding the tactics of Hamas to put civilians at risk’ - May 12, 2024
- Treacherous migration route through Panama to shut down under newly elected president - May 12, 2024