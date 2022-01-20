Graham Hospitality Announces Rebrand to Its Premier Miami Lakes Hotel Property

Graham Hospitality has unveiled a new name, new logo, and new brand rollout as part of an extensive rebranding initiative aimed at modernizing guest experiences.

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graham Hospitality, a division of The Graham Companies, announced that Shula’s Hotel & Golf Club, a destination designed for both the business and leisure traveler, has changed its name to Miami Lakes Hotel on Main in a repositioning of the brand that comes as the Company seeks to create a distinctive Hotel experience for the modern traveler.

The change represents a new generation in the Hotel’s 38-year history. As one of Miami’s last independently owned properties, the new name will be synonymous with the resort’s unique history in the Town of Miami Lakes. Coach Shula’s name is a keepsake in the Town and is enshrined in the Miami Lakes Sports Hall of Fame, where he was inducted as a member of the first class in 2017. A plaque in his honor is displayed at Miami Lakes Optimist Park.

Since 1983, the Hotel has provided customized travel experiences with its resort-style amenities and family-friendly, service-oriented environment. Located in the heart of Miami Lakes, the property features 205 guest rooms and 17 suites decorated in the Florida contemporary style. The property also boasts a 45,000-square-foot athletic club offering a variety of fitness classes, eight lighted tennis courts, one outdoor basketball court, a full-size gymnasium, and a 60-yard outdoor sports field. In addition, the resort offers guests access to a championship 18-hole golf course and club.

As part of The Graham Companies’ vision for the future, the rebranding and new name will also include the namesake golf and athletic clubs, as well as the steak and sports bar-restaurant, which will be named Miami Lakes Golf Club, Miami Lakes Athletic Club, and ML Steaks+Sports. In conjunction with the brand re-launch, the Company will unveil a new website, miamilakeshotel.com, and the Company’s email addresses will migrate to @miamilakeshotel.com. The Graham Company expects all changes to take effect immediately.

“We are extremely excited about the rebranding and renaming of the Hotel and to place Miami Lakes at the forefront for the Town and our customers,” said David Healy, Vice President & General Manager of Graham Hospitality. “We hope that our customers will continue to trust in our hospitality expertise as they make lasting memories during their stay while they sleep, dine, and play at the Miami Lakes Hotel on Main.”

Positioned as one of the only full-service hotels in Miami Lakes, the property is just minutes from downtown Miami, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and many popular sites and attractions such as South Beach, Hard Rock Stadium, and Fort Lauderdale.

The Hotel is owned and operated by the Graham family, who have been a part of Miami’s history since 1920. A decade later, the family took over a parcel of land, transforming the swampland into one of the most successful working dairy farms in Florida and later the master plan for what would become Miami Lakes. The Town is known as one of the most beautiful residential areas in South Florida, with its tree-lined streets, large estate lots, and extremely low crime rate. The community is nationally recognized as one of the best examples of unique and innovative town planning with many lakes and parks.

For several decades, the Hotel has hosted football teams, local high school reunions, and business travelers. In addition, the property is one of the premier venues for social events, meetings, and conferences, equipped with over 16,000square feet of event space.

