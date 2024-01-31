Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gave a harsh rebuke to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the onset of Wednesday’s highly anticipated Big Tech hearing on child exploitation online.
“Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us. I know you don’t mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands,” Graham, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said, garnering applause from the audience. “You have a product that’s killing people.”
Gra
